Paul: CIA Whistleblower to Expose COVID-19’s Origins

Catherine Salgado | 4:40 PM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The allegations that the U.S. government funded the research in a Wuhan lab where COVID-19 had its origin will be substantiated, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told Fox News.

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Project Veritas claimed as far back as January 2022 that it had verified military documents showing then-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function research, including at a lab in Wuhan. The Department of Defense (now the Department of War) was also involved. Sen. Paul now says a whistleblower will testify Wednesday and expose just how the U.S. government was involved in the creation of COVID-19 and covering up its true origins. If true, this ought to galvanize the Trump administration to hold Fauci, Joe Biden, and anyone else complicit in the shady research and coverup to account.

Paul made his bombshell claims in comments to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on May 12, as the latter posted on X:

Paul told Melugin, “I think this whistleblower will help to confirm that this was known, has been known for a long time, and that when the scientists at the CIA looked at this, they discovered or they concluded that the virus had come from the lab.”

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Since he already knows the substance of the whistleblower testimony, the senator confidently insisted, “What we're going to find is that the cover up is a real thing, that there are members of the community, the intelligence community, that still don't want the truth to come out. I've said the government was involved not only in funding this research, but then in trying to obscure the truth.”

Then he made the biggest accusation: “And the truth is the U.S. government funded research in Wuhan, China, and that research led to a virus that escaped, escaped the lab, in all likelihood accidentally.”

For Our VIPs: Hantavirus Isn't a Public Risk — So No COVID 2.0, Please

Melugin asked Paul for some details about the unnamed whistleblower, but Paul vaguely and evasively replied, "This is a brave person who's spent a career in the CIA. I don't know how much can be revealed, but [he] is actually famous within the community for being someone who, behind the scenes, has really helped our country."

This COVID-19 testimony is timely, as occurring while leftist media are trying to hype up the alleged dangers of hantavirus after a cruise ship outbreak. Admiral Brian Christine, who is currently the assistant U.S. secretary for health, assured the public, however, "Let me be crystal clear. The risk of hantavirus to the general public remains very, very low. The Andes variant of this virus does not spread easily, and it requires prolonged, close contact with someone who is already symptomatic."

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Fortunately, Donald Trump has a much better team in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services than he did during his first term, and hopefully we learned our lesson from the nightmares of the COVID-19 lockdowns and the results of gain-of-function research. Because the last thing American needs is COVID-19 2.0.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CIA COVID-19 RAND PAUL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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