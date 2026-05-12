The Poll That Should Embarrass the Country: 30% Doubt the Bullets Aimed at Trump

A new NewsGuard/YouGov poll should embarrass the country, or at least the part of it still capable of blushing. It found that 30% of American adults believe that at least one of the three assassination attempts against President Donald Trump was staged.

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Unbelievable, only 38% said all three incidents were genuine.

The survey asked 1,000 adults from April 28 through May 4, 2026, about the July 13, 2024, Butler, Pa., rally shooting; the September 15, 2024, West Palm Beach golf club incident; and the April 25 White House Correspondents' Dinner attack.

Nearly one third of Americans (30 percent) believe that at least one of the three attempts on President Donald Trump’s life over the last two years was staged, according to a new NewsGuard/YouGov poll. For each attempted assassination, a majority of Americans said either that it was staged or that they were not sure — averaging 54 percent across all three. Only 38 percent of Americans believe that all three assassination attempts were authentic. A national survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by YouGov on behalf of NewsGuard asked respondents from April 28 to May 4 whether they believed any of the three attempts on Trump’s life — at a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024, and at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2026 — “was staged.” Respondents indicated whether they thought the statement that the assassination attempt was staged was “true,” “false,” or that they were “not sure.”

The political split makes the whole thing even uglier. Forty-two percent of Democrats said the Butler attempt was staged, compared with 7% of Republicans. Thirty-four percent of Democrats called the Correspondents' Dinner attack staged, compared with 13% of Republicans. Twenty-one percent of Democrats said all three attempts were staged, while only 3% of Republicans agreed.

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As NewsGuard/YouGov shared, younger adults showed the most doubt, with 32% of those ages 18 to 29 saying the April 2026 attack was staged.

Young respondents (ages 18-29) were more likely than older respondents to say the incidents were staged. The largest gap was for the April 2026 assassination attempt in Washington. Thirty-two percent of 18- to 29-year-olds said it was staged, compared with 15 percent of those 65 and older. Of respondents who believed that all three incidents were legitimate, only 13 percent were aged 18 to 29.

Reality didn't exactly whisper here.

In Butler, Tomas Matthew Crooks fired from a nearby rooftop, killed Corey Comperatore, wounded President Trump, and injured two other rallygoers before the Secret Service killed him.

In West Palm Beach, Ryan Wesley Routh “allegedly” hid near Trump International Golf Club with a rifle before the Secret Service spotted him. At the Correspondents' Dinner, Cole Tomas Allen "allegedly" rushed security with weapons and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent, who survived because his vest stopped the shotgun blast.

Allen pleaded not guilty to charges that include attempting to assassinate President Trump.

Adults, not registered voters or likely voters, answered the survey. It's a detail that matters more than it first appears, because adult polling reaches people who may not vote, may not closely follow public affairs, and may absorb politics through social media fragments, late-night punchlines, and half-remembered headlines.

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Still, the result lands hard. Millions of Americans can watch blood spill, see agents move, read criminal charges, hear witness accounts, and still decide the whole thing looks staged. It would be curious to see if there's crossover between these people and those who believe the moon landing was also staged.

The same political culture that had spent years calling Trump a dictator, a fascist, a tyrant, and a threat to democracy now seems shocked when unstable men treat him like one.

Conservatives strongly opposed President Barack Hussein Obama's policies, ears, worldview, and smug lecture-hall style. They mocked him, voted against him, complained about him, and waited him out. They didn't climb roofs, hide near golf courses, or rush security checkpoints with weapons.

America has grown too comfortable pretending rhetoric floats harmlessly above the ground.

It doesn't.

When public figures spend years suggesting one man represents fascism, dictatorship, collapse, and national extinction, some unstable fool eventually hears permission instead of a metaphor. Honest adults can admit words alone didn't load the gun; honest adults should also admit words can help aim it.

The staged-attack theory also insults the victims. It definitely insults Corey Comperatore's family, wounded rallygoers, and the Secret Service agent whose vest absorbed a shotgun blast.

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The idea of staged assassination attempts insults every agent who had to make life-or-death decisions while the nation's political class later returned to smirking, spinning, and pretending none of it had consequences.

President Trump survived real attacks from real men with real weapons. Federal charges, court records, eyewitness accounts, and physical evidence carry more weight than online suspicion from people who treat political violence like a comment-section hobby.

A serious country doesn't have to love every leader. It does have to recognize bullets when they fly.

The collapse of basic judgment doesn’t happen all at once. It arrives slowly, one excuse at a time, until even an assassination attempt becomes another partisan toy for people who confuse cynicism with intelligence. PJ Media VIP members get the sharper, deeper version of stories like this without the fog machine. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your subscription.