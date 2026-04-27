See If You Can Spot Why Some Democrats Think President Trump Staged Latest Assassination Attempt

Pssst. Did you hear the conspiracy theory about President Donald Trump staging his own attempted assassination? It's in the news.

The conspiracy theory goes that the most transparent president in the history of America staged his own assassination attempt as a false flag. This means that these attempts are his own darned fault because he planned them.

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Yeah, that must be it.

Besides, Trump is looking too good, too presidential, too heroic for there to be any other explanation for this political violence against him than that he staged attacks to burnish his Q rating.

Conspiracy theories abounded after the Butler assassination attempt. But they have exploded now. Even as the gunshots sent White House correspondents diving under the tables at their big dinner and giving away lucite blocks and gold plaques like Halloween candy, the conspiracy theory stories have exploded.

Wired ran a story called, "STAGED: Conspiracy Theories Are Everywhere Following White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting." Two days before the latest attempt occurred, CNN ran a story headlined, "How would an assassination attempt be staged?" The day before, CNN ran a story about Trump staging his own attempted assassination in Butler, Penn., titled, "The conspiracy-theory monster that Trump fed may be coming for him." WaPo reported, "First came the shooting and then came the conspiracies." And none other than the New York Times bannered a story called, "After Correspondents Dinner Shooting, Rumors and Conspiracy Theories Spread." The piece was subtitled, "Influencers jumped to fill the information void with conspiracy theories about the attack at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday."

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Actually, there was no void to fill. Right after the shooting, the president held a presser with multiple Justice officials to discuss next steps. We knew the name of the would-be assassin, had social media information, knew where he lived, and even found his Teacher of the Month plaque from the misguided Torrance, Calif., school that hired this monster. The president spent hours on the phone with reporters on Fox and ABC News throughout the night and the following morning, filling the alleged void.

And still we got the pap about Trump running a false flag to help himself.

Of course, the president has his haters. Remember, there was a swath of reporters who claimed they’d boycott the White House Correspondents’ Dinner if the president showed up. Did they do that to Barack Obama after it was revealed he charged reporters with espionage, tapped the AP’s phones, or spied on reporters or naw? The naws have it.

Or, are a few of those "fake news" conveyors all unhinged like this one, who said while hiding under a table and within earshot of a sitting congressman on Saturday night, "I hope they kill the orange MF."

WATCH: Rep @AndyOgles told me he heard a reporter at the WHCD Saturday night say "I hope they kill the orange MF" (talking about President Trump) while she was hiding from the shooter. pic.twitter.com/GuRwowtNAf — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) April 27, 2026

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Gee, maybe Trump staged the latest — or all the attacks — to change the subject away from the current Candace Owens, Steve Schmidt, Tucker Carlson, and Rick Wilson anti-Trump talking points.

What's that you say, Rick?

Remember when Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said someone would have to "put a bullet in Donald Trump"--on TV?pic.twitter.com/lLBnEkWC5r https://t.co/whBGNlhyJy — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) April 26, 2026

Lincoln Project hitman and slander machine operator Steve Schmidt, right after the 13th attempted assassination, had deep thoughts on President Trump and how this was all his fault.

Immediately after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Lincoln Project co-founder @SteveSchmidtSES blamed President Trump for "poisoning the rhetoric" in America:



"He is a vile and disgusting man." pic.twitter.com/dUG2XrcCDl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 26, 2026

Now, where on earth would the media and the left — same people — get the idea that someone would stage a fake attack to produce a narrative?

Did you happen to read in the past few days about the indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is alleged to have paid leaders of racist organizations to be more racist to create a desired narrative and generate more donations?

The organization is accused of paying a group leader to flood the zone at the 2017 Charlottesville instant-protest.

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I went over the indictment on my recent Adult in the Room Podcast. Here's part of that discussion.

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But there's so much more. What about all the paid informants and law enforcement officers urging lawbreaking on January 6?

Earlier today in Shorter Pritzker: Trump Deserved It, and I'll Justify It by Completely and Hilariously Wrecking Myself, I went down memory lane to the Trump campaign in 2016 and all those bird doggers at Trump rallies who were paid to create a narrative.

That's why it's so easy for them to believe that someone would stage a fake assassination attempt.

Because they'd do that.

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