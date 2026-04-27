Shorter Pritzker: Trump Deserved It, and I'll Justify It by Completely and Hilariously Wrecking Myself

J.B. Pritzker's contemptible reaction to the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner was about as bad as one can imagine, but things devolved into a complete and hilarious self-own when Pritzker's "Trump started it" rationale was lost in the blur of his own memory.

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Only long-time, discerning readers of PJ Media will appreciate that the joke was on Pritzker. And, I must say, it's hard to write when you're laughing at him so much. I'll bravely press on, however.

Pritzker was interviewed on CNN Monday — that's a day-and-a-half after the crazed leftist TDS-afflicted Democrat would-be killer attacked the White House Correspondents Dinner, where Trump was a featured speaker. That means the dieting Pritzker had plenty of time to compose and lose his thoughts in one of his fat rolls before he even thought to fact-check them.

That's a lot of time in politics.

But here was Pritzker, urging CNN's Manu Raju to adopt his premise that it was all Trump's fault because he started it. And besides trying to get Raju to ignore all the times the Democrats have called for, organized, and fundraised for political violence, he spectacularly beclowned himself with the following exchange.

"Remember that it's been Donald Trump and the Republicans that have called for political violence," Pritzker straight-facedly told Manu Raju. And then, beckoning Raju to take his thought-journey with him, said, "You know, Donald Trump from the very beginning — remember when he talked about a protester at one of his rallies, that they should just beat him up, punch him...

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Remember?

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP:



Illinois Gov. Pritzker blames Trump for stirring up political violence, then tells CNN’s Manu Raju he shouldn’t dig up examples of Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric in light of the most recent assassination attempt against the president.



When asked about… pic.twitter.com/fxffUAShCk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

Just as Barack Obama had a constant supply of women who kept fainting in the sainted one's presence at rallies — whereupon Obama would stop mid-speech and ask people to help and get her some water — interruptions happened at Trump rallies. And the Democrats staged these, too.

James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, produced an undercover video of Democrats admitting that they'd staged the bellicose interruptions inside the rallies and tried to start fights with Trump supporters in the lines leading to the rallies. Democrats called it bird dogging. DNC dogs were used to flush the confused birds so the media would shoot them down, claiming Trump rallies were violent. It worked beautifully until O'Keefe outed them.

Worse, Pritzker should know that the guy hired to start the violence, Bob Creamer, of the Illinois-based Democracy Partners, once claimed that, "We have a whole team across the country... consultants and the Democratic Party apparatus" organizing disruptions, also worked against him in a previous campaign. Pritzker should know because Creamer worked against him in the 1998 congressional race on behalf of his wife, the now, soon-to-be retiring Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.

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Creamer worked for the Democratic National Committee, worked for MoveOn.org, and for anti-Trump groups, and now touts Pritzker for president in 2028.

My, my, my.

Now, we know Trump can talk tough, and he did at some of those rallies in the run-up to winning the presidency in 2016, but discerning readers also remember what happened, so I guess that puts Pritzker in either the lofo category, he needs memory care, or he thought that old dead dog of an op would work again.

The joke's on him.

This CNN piece on O'Keefe's work is one for the ages. No wonder Trump calls them "fake news."

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