Leftists Push Unhinged Conspiracy Theory About WHCA Dinner Trump Assassination Attempt

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire in the Washington Hilton just as the White House Correspondents' Dinner was underway. A Secret Service agent was struck but protected by body armor. Thankfully, no attendees were reported injured. Secret Service agents quickly evacuated President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and House Speaker Mike Johnson to safety. The shooter was neutralized and detained. Before the smoke even cleared, the left was trying to push a politically convenient narrative.

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F A L S E F L A G:



A false flag operation is A COVERT ACTION —such as an attack—DESIGNED to look like it was perpetrated by a different party.



These operations aim to create a false pretext for military action or to MANIPULATE PUBLIC OPINION. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 26, 2026

Another fake assassination attempt at the correspondents dinner??? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 26, 2026

His approval ratings are so bad that he staged another assassination attempt to get out of the White House correspondents’ dinner. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) April 26, 2026

We may never find out for sure, but it’s pretty likely this was staged to turn public opinion on the Trump ballroom.



You’ll know this is true if all of the MAGA minions start on the same talking point all weekend. — Tom Santos (@tommysantos14) April 26, 2026

Karoline Leavitt called the shooting before the White House Correspondents Dinner.



This is nothing more than another staged assassination attempt…



Because Trump and Republican’s approval ratings are shit.



There’ll be another staged assassination attempt before mid terms.… pic.twitter.com/3htMEhotzd — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) April 26, 2026

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Never in the history of our country has a president evaded assassination 2 times. Want to know why? They were all staged. A president this evil does not have fortune on his side. He has a playbook. — Prez (@PrezLives2022) April 26, 2026

Perhaps I'm getting cynical in my old age, but my first thought when I heard about a gunman near Trump was: "Another staged assassination attempt." — Craig Hill (@CraigHill01) April 26, 2026

Guys.



It was staged.



We’re not stupid. Well, not all of us anyway.



They’ve figured out the only thing that shifts public opinion is the idea of an assassination attempt.



There are going to be many fake claims at pivotal political moments, for the rest of his term.… — Tom Santos (@tommysantos14) April 26, 2026

The shooter has been identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, Calif., and he has confessed to authorities that his intended target was Trump administration officials.

ICYMI: We Now Know Who the WHCA Dinner Shooter Was Targeting

Yup. This is what they’re running with. By their estimation, the Trump administration recruited some California leftist with a paper trail to stage a fake assassination attempt to boost his approval ratings and to use it as a pretext to justify the White House ballroom that is already being built.

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None of this is new, of course. The same strategy was used after the 2024 Butler, Pa., assassination attempt. Many on the left believe it was staged to help Trump win reelection.

Calling it staged is the easiest escape hatch. It lets them skip the uncomfortable conversation about what years of dehumanizing rhetoric against Trump and his allies actually produce. That’s what this conspiracy theory is really about. The left would rather invent an elaborate White House psyop than ask themselves a simple, honest question about the world they’ve helped create.

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.