Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Officially Gone Completely Off the Rails

Ever since the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024, the far left has been pushing conspiracy theories that the whole thing was staged. It was their coping mechanism because they were angry that Trump survived, and because they felt Trump would benefit politically from the incident.

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Now, the liberal media is trying to turn it into a MAGA conspiracy theory, and they’re getting help from none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Yes, really.

Greene recently took to X to post a question about what “really happened” in Butler. "Corey Comperatore's family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024," she wrote. "President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge. Why isn't he? That's the question."

Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.

Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.

President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge.

Why isn’t he?

That’s the question. https://t.co/kTpoRHYsYZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2026

The facts about what happened that day are quite straightforward. A gunman opened fire at a Trump campaign rally in Butler. Corey Comperatore was killed shielding his family from the bullets. The Secret Service neutralized the shooter. Trump survived.

The facts aren't complicated, yet in the immediate hours and days after the shooting, it was left-wing commentators and Democrats who floated the idea that the whole incident was staged to boost Trump's campaign. That's where this nonsense was born. The fact that a handful of former Trump supporters have since picked it up doesn't make it a MAGA phenomenon — it makes it a useful recycling project for people who've decided that burning their bridges with Trump is now their entire political identity.

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Related: Is This the Stupidest Thing Ever Written About MAGA?

When former Trump allies repeat a conspiracy theory the left invented, it gives anti-Trump media outlets the perfect cover. They can elevate fringe, evidence-free claims without those claims being attributed to their own side. And they get the added bonus of making it look like Trump's coalition is imploding.

Greene is arguably the most prominent former ally now playing this role as a useful idiot of the left, and the press loves her for it. Every time she says something unhinged, she gets wall-to-wall coverage. Every time she stokes doubt about Trump, she gets treated like a credible whistleblower rather than a political gadfly looking for relevance. She's become the left-wing media's favorite conservative — which should tell you everything.

Greene's amplification of this story isn't brave truth-seeking. It's the behavior of someone who has figured out that the quickest path to media attention is to hand the left a weapon and let them use it on conservatives. We’ve seen it play out many times before. I’m sure she’s already pitching a book proposal to multiple publishers.

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I’m sure that in her mind, she thinks she's asking hard questions, but what she's actually doing is lending credibility to a conspiracy theory that originated with the people who hate Trump most — while wrapping herself in the memory of Comperatore, a man who died defending his family at a Trump rally.

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