Virginia Officers Suspended After Reporting ‘Trans’ Recruit in Female Locker Room

Two police officers in Virginia, one male and one female, were understandably extremely uncomfortable after a biological male wearing makeup kept invading the women’s locker room. Their superiors first told the female officer to take a gun with her into the shower area, and then suspended both her and her male colleague for being "bigots."

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Megan Grabow reported a male recruit who stared at her while she was dressing in the locker room, but her bosses at the Norfolk Police Department weren’t interested, because the individual in question identified as transgender, so they kept telling Grabow to refer to him as a woman. Grabow tried to argue her case, and a male colleague spoke up for her also, yet their superiors not only suspended them, but fired the male colleague.

Martin Powers, the officer who was fired for daring to defend Grabow’s point of view, told IW Features, “They hired this man who identifies as a woman and then deliberately and methodically tried to keep it a secret.” Norfolk Police Academy staff identified social media posts of the mentally ill recruit wearing a wig and makeup back in 2024, but when they told their superiors this was probably going to be an issue, the answer they received was just to pretend the recruit was a woman.

At first, it seemed as if the recruit were not actively pretending to be transgender, according to Powers, who thought “maybe everybody was just grossly mistaken.” Unfortunately, while the recruit didn’t make much of an effort to dress up like a woman at work, he certainly did want the privilege of invading the women’s locker room and leering at half-naked female officers.

“I’m completely stripped down to my underwear, and… [in comes] a man,” Grabow told IW Features. “Here comes this man in a suit and tie… And [he] just stared at me.” Because the recruit was so obviously a man, Grabow thought he had accidentally entered the wrong locker room, but when she challenged the man, he wouldn’t respond and instead went to a locker.

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Grabow hurried to dress and find her captain, who at first tried to pretend nothing was out of the ordinary, and then attempted to throw the blame for the incident back on Grabow. “What were you doing in the locker room in your underwear?” he asked. “Am I going crazy?” Grabow wondered to herself. “This is not happening, right? This is so surreal.” She assured the captain, “That man looked at me like a dude would, not a woman.” IW Features adds:

In response, she said she had been asked whether she was intimidated by this individual. Grabow told IW Features that, though she is only 5-foot-3, she has a reputation for being tough and “rough around the edges.” Because of this, she said she felt as though her feeling of being unsafe was diminished because of her personality and reputation. Grabow added that she was also told that if she felt so unsafe, she should take her gun into the shower with her. Making the situation even more confusing was the man’s appearance. According to Grabow, he didn’t dress like a woman or even pretend to be a woman, despite the department’s insistence that he identified as transgender.

Norfolk PD leaders made the female recruit dress in front of the tranny every day, so she started opening up two locker doors she could hide behind. One female detective found out the mentally ill male was using her shower towel.

Some officers expressed support for Grabow’s protest privately, but were “reminded that they have families, and they have a mortgage to pay for, or they were next on a promotion.” Still, 16 officers, half of them male and half of them female, went to a meeting with Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot to challenge the transgender-identifying recruit.

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The meeting did not get off to a good start. A female detective was explaining to Talbot what happened to Grabow when the police chief repeatedly interrupted her and smugly informed the detective that she needed to refer to the transgender-identifying recruit as a woman.

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The female detective was so upset that Powers stepped in. “All you’re doing is dictating our speech,” he said to Talbot. “Will you define the word ‘woman’?” The police chief refused to do so, instead ordering Powers out of the room.

“My gun was taken at the end of my shift,” Powers said. “At the end of that shift on Monday, the captain walked in, and he said, ‘From now on, you just go home and sit at home because you’re making the chief look bad.’” The chief told officers they had free speech so long as they kept it inside their heads. Powers marveled, “The immediate danger is perverted men being allowed into females’ intimate spaces. The long-term societal danger… is that mindset right there, that ‘speech is only free if it’s in your head.’”

He noted that despite department policy of having female officers search female suspects, a transgender-identifying male could receive license to conduct an invasive search on a female suspect. And Chief Talbot’s response to that hypothetical scenario was, “You are to tell your female suspect, that is a woman, turn around, you are going to be searched.”

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Grabow said, “It has scared women [officers] to death…The fear of reprisal is so serious.”

The most ironic part is that the transgender-identified recruit ended up dropping out before officially becoming an officer. So Norfolk PD fired an officer of integrity (Powers), still has Grabow on suspension, and managed to drive away their only female recruit, all in order to affirm the mental illness of a man who left claiming he was emotionally traumatized.

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