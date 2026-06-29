Those Euro Air Conditioning Deniers Are Making This Huge Mistake

If you’re following any of the news regarding the summer heatwave that’s spread across Western Europe, you’re no doubt aware that the geniuses behind the “climate change” grift are now trying to make air conditioning (A/C) the enemy of mankind.

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This is what the left does. It institutes rules and regulations that make life tough on ordinary citizens, and then it blames the climate, the Republicans, President Donald Trump, or you and me for the problems they create.

A Paris official has said she holds the US partially responsible for the record-breaking heatwave in France.



The comments were made as part of a scathing rebuke to American tourists, immigrants and expats who have been criticising France for its lack of air conditioning across… pic.twitter.com/mVpFKJgsd6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2026

It goes like this: First they create discomfort through their restrictions. Then, they blame anyone but themselves for the problems they’ve created. Finally, they attempt to use the problem they created through increased restrictions to argue that more restrictions are necessary…along with tax increases so they can whet their beaks.

My colleague Stephen Green wrote about this phenomenon, detailing how one French school is taking ridiculousness to pathetic levels. After parents raised money to buy and install some portable air conditioners in the school to keep their kids safe, Stephen wrote, “But Mayor Vincent Bouget is an actual member of the Parti communiste français (PCF), and if there's one thing Communists can't stand, it's the community doing stuff. Bouget ordered the school to remove the A/C because ‘it sets a precedent,’ and ‘in some neighborhoods, parents don’t have the means to act.’”

Europeans are stubbornly stupid at times. This is the French minister of ecology irate that anyone would dare put their personal survival and health ahead of the climate agenda.

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🚨🇫🇷 French Minister of Ecology SLAMS air conditioning:



“I’m horrified by people who say we just need to put AC everywhere. Do you think it will prevent forest fires or animal deaths?”



So why ban it? Because logic isn’t required - only control!pic.twitter.com/Gn8DxVFtpk — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) June 28, 2026

If climate change is the European Union’s (EU’s) religion, then apparently doing without A/C is a form of forced ecological fasting, a compulsory religious rite.

So, Germany looked at France and said, “Hold my lukewarm lager.”

🇩🇪🇹🇷 Turkish doctor from a German hospital forced to perform surgeries in rooms without air conditioning:



"In Germany, one of the most developed health systems in Europe, the temperature is 40 degrees and I am in intensive care. There is neither air conditioning in the rooms we… https://t.co/Dqa6ZmP84Z pic.twitter.com/enPE8z1USD — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 29, 2026

Of course, the UK, while never in the lead, is never far behind.

Britons ordered to remove air conditioning from homes in 40C heat under Net Zero crackdownhttps://t.co/mfU6pLEtUP — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 25, 2026

In America, this continent-wide crisis would be solved at a personal level and at personal expense by anyone willing to take a short drive over to Home Depot. You can buy a large window A/C unit for under $600. That’s enough to cool a very large space and get you through a heatwave.

But, you see, just having an A/C unit – or not – doesn’t address the deeper problem Europe created for itself. They’re worried about the grid.

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In just the past 10 years, the climate alarmists drove European governments to wipe out coal-fired electrical plants at a high rate. The UK, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, and Austria have already gone coal-free or close to it. The UK shuttered its last coal power plant in 2024. This is all in keeping with the effort to comply with the UN Paris Climate Accords. If you need a refresher, that’s the agreement Trump pulled out of on the first day of his second term.

It’s been reported that hundreds of power plants, mostly coal plants, are still slated for closure prior to the 2030 Paris Accords deadline.

Guess what’s not happening. There’s not enough wind or sunlight to replace all of that power-generation capacity. Add to this the spread of energy-hungry data centers popping up throughout Europe, and you have a crisis of their own making. Europe has killed and is in the process of killing power-generation capacity at such a scale that if you’re a European, this heat wave is just the beginning. You're about to get to know what the word “sacrifice” really means.

Take a look at these presumed medical professionals in Germany who should know better.

NEW: The recently built cardiac unit of the Düsseldorf University Hospital in Germany, where heart surgery is performed, is currently measuring 38°C



relatives in Germany are being asked to bring ice packs from home and staff are using "cooling vests" pic.twitter.com/bcgXrkZ5xM — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) June 26, 2026

That’s a group from a German hospital’s cardiac surgery unit wearing “cooling vests.” In other words, they’ve got ice packs strapped to them so they can work. This is abysmal on multiple levels. How are they intelligent enough to become cardiac care professionals, and still too clueless to realize what the real problems are, and that an A/C unit would solve all of them?

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But more to the point, those “cooling vests” expose a fundamental technological ignorance at play here. To get those vests cold, the exact same principles that are at play when it comes to A/C are being used.

Refrigerators and A/C units both rely upon the vapor-compression refrigeration cycle. An ice maker and an A/C unit both move heat from one place to another. To do so, they use a refrigerant, along with a compressor device, an expansion valve, and heat exchangers. An ice maker removes heat from water or a cold pack until it freezes. An A/C unit removes heat from air.

As part of the heat transfer process, the ice maker sends the heat into the room where the unit is located, typically. A kitchen refrigerator sends the heat into the kitchen. An A/C unit most often moves the heat from indoors to outdoors.

Both systems require a good amount of electricity in order to operate. So, whether you’re a surgeon operating in an A/C-cooled room, or you’re wearing a “cooling vest,” you still needed to use electricity to keep yourself cool.

That’s why it’s kind of mind-boggling to see so many otherwise intelligent people play along with the charade, pretending that by abstaining from air conditioning, Europeans are saving the planet. If they’re using other ways to cool themselves, most likely they still need electricity.

Then there are those “cooling trucks.” How long do you think that lasts before the cool water soaking these people warms up and evaporates? Plus, the truck that delivered the water used fossil fuels to get it there.

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VIDEO: German police cools crowds with water cannon amind historic heat



Berlin police deployed water cannons to cool residents and tourists as Germany recorded a historic temperature of 41.5°C, marking the highest ever recorded in the country amid an intense heatwave sweeping pic.twitter.com/nlIwkCp8Qz — AMBUSINESSNG (@ambusinessng) June 29, 2026

In the end, it’s all a farce, and in a sense, it’s almost like the Europeans know it but can’t admit it. The high temperatures during a temporary heatwave have exposed their "climate change," A/C-denying delusion and called their bluff.

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