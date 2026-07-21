This Is the Perfect Metaphor for What's Happening to the Democrat Party

Democrats have spent months trying to convince voters that theirs is a "big tent" party with a coalition roomy enough for everyone from suburban moderates to democratic socialists. It is a nice story. It also is not true. There is far less diversity of thought on the left right now than there is on the right, and the gap is only getting wider as the socialist wing tightens its grip on the party's machinery.

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Fox News host Kennedy captured that dynamic perfectly on Monday's episode of The Five. She compared the Democrat Party's "big tent" to a Trojan horse, except for the fact that the socialists riding it aren't hiding inside waiting to be let in. They are already sitting on top, reins in hand, openly announcing what they plan to do once they're through the gate.

"Talk about a fort, and all these people, from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), all the establishment Democrats are talking about this, the idea of a big tent," Kennedy said. She pointed to the Trojan horse from Homer's The Odyssey (oh yeah, I guess it’s a movie now, too) as the perfect visual. "The Trojan horse, they built it, but they're riding on top of it, they're not even inside of it."

From there, Kennedy laid out exactly what the socialist left intends to do once it has full control of the party. "The commies have a giant saddle, and they're on the horse, and they're like, 'Yeah, we're coming in to take your party. And we're burning the fort down. We're burning all of it down,'" she said. The goal, as she described it, is not incremental reform. "That means that the Constitution, as we know it, does not exist; nor does capitalism," Kennedy said.

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@KennedyNation says the Democrats’ “big tent” looks more like a Trojan horse—with the far left riding in, kerosene in hand, ready to burn the whole fort down!🔥 pic.twitter.com/9RbaNB5PbF — The Five (@TheFive) July 20, 2026

That's the whole plan.

The Democratic Socialists of America unveiled a new platform earlier this month that has some of the most insane, woke policies you could imagine. It calls for eliminating the U.S. Senate outright, replacing the presidency and the Supreme Court with executive and judicial bodies that Congress picks, granting mass amnesty to every illegal alien currently in the country, and defunding the Department of War. It wants deportations ended entirely and migration between countries left unrestricted. It would also extend voting rights to noncitizens and violent criminals, mandate a 32-hour workweek with no cut in pay or benefits, enact Medicare-for-All, cancel all student loan debt, eliminate cash bail, and impose universal rent control.

That platform is real, and it is precisely the kind of agenda establishment Democrats keep insisting their party doesn't actually stand for.

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ICYMI: Things Just Got So Much Worse for the Democrats

This is why the socialist insurgency in the Democrat Party is a real problem for them. The Democrats don’t have a substantial lead in the generic congressional ballot, which means they may not win the House, despite everything that should be working in their favor. The bottom line is that the Democrats had every historical advantage walking into this midterm. Voters usually punish the party in the White House. Instead, the Democrat Party is handing persuadable voters a reason to vote Republican.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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