One Question Exposed the Democrats’ Socialism Problem

The Democrat Party has a socialism problem, and it's the kind of problem you can't spin your way out of. But, before we get into that, let's back up. Most Americans already viewed the Democrat Party as too far to the left. A CNN survey from February found the number of Americans who think the Democrat Party has become too liberal sitting at an all-time high. "The Democrats are moving to the left, the far left is gaining power, and there could be some electoral repercussions because what we see right now is voters — the clear majority — say that they are too liberal," CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten said.

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Well, now it's getting devoured from within by socialists who think it's not far-left enough. In New York City, three Mamdani-backed socialist candidates just knocked off establishment Democrats in primaries. Even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who won his own primary, has socialist-aligned activists chanting "You're next!" at him.

The reaction from the crowd to @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/hxqaFQCLdT — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

Here's the problem: Democrats have no idea how to fight back, because they can't admit capitalism works, and they definitely can't explain where socialism has ever worked. Watching them try is one of the more entertaining spectacles in politics right now.

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Case in point: CNBC anchor Joe Kernen asked Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) to name just one place where socialism has worked. One. Just one. She couldn't do it. Instead, she deflected: "Is that another question, or is that for the next interview?" Kernen wasn't letting her off the hook that easily. He told her the question was "definitely for you" and that he simply wanted "one place where it has been beneficial." Rochester dodged again, offering, "Well, when you have me come back on, we can talk about all the races." Kernen, sensing he'd just watched a sitting United States senator fail to answer the easiest question imaginable, closed with, "Get your answer ready." She still doesn't have one. Nobody does, because there isn't one.

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Democrat Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester dodges when asked when socialism has ever worked.



ROCHESTER: Is that another question or is that for the next interview?



CNBC: I just want to know one place...



ROCHESTER: When you have me come back on we can talk about all the races... pic.twitter.com/vEwq0ObxBi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2026

Make no mistake about it, this isn't just an isolated gaffe. It was a revealing glimpse into the corner Democrats have backed themselves into. For years, the party has lurched further left, embracing ideas and candidates that would have been considered politically toxic not long ago. Now, as more openly socialist voices gain prominence, Democrats are finding it increasingly difficult to explain where the party stands—or where it draws the line.

That’s a problem because, as the polls show, voters have been paying attention to the Democrat Party’s leftward drift. Democrats desperately want to convince Americans they’re the reasonable alternative. Yet the base keeps pushing them further to the left, toward socialism, blowing that message apart, all while party leaders keep struggling to defend it. When party leaders can’t point to a single successful example of socialism in practice, yet continue embracing policies and candidates associated with it, they have something far worse than a messaging problem.

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