Even CNN Admits That Democrats Are in Big Trouble

Matt Margolis | 11:36 AM on February 13, 2026
I don’t think any of this will shock you, but Democrats are in big trouble. But you don’t have to take my word for it, because even CNN is admitting it.

CNN's chief data analyst, Harry Enten, laid out the sobering reality for Democrats on Thursday morning, revealing how the party's dramatic leftward shift is alienating mainstream voters.

"The far left is significantly more powerful than they once were," Enten explained, pointing to polling data that shows the transformation of the Democratic Party's ideological makeup.

The numbers are quite alarming.

It’s hard to believe this, but back in 1999, conservative Democrats made up a sizable portion of the party, 26%, while just 5% called themselves "very liberal." Enten emphasized that the far-left faction was "a smidgen, a smidgen, a smidgen" of the party.

Fast-forward to today, and the party’s ideological diversity has pretty much disappeared. Now, 21% of Democrats identify as very liberal — more than quadrupling since 1999 — while conservative Democrats have nearly vanished, dropping to just 8%. "That conservative part of the Democratic Party — adios amigos, goodbye," Enten said.

Combined with somewhat liberal Democrats, three in five Democrats now identify as liberal, with the very liberal faction representing "a much larger portion of the party." According to Enten, "the far left, which used to just be a smidgen within the Democratic Party, has gained considerable power."

ICYMI: CNN Thinks Black Voters Are ‘Too Dumb’ and Scott Jennings Torched Them for It

Here’s where things get really scary, though.

When CNN asked Democrats whether they consider themselves Democratic socialists, the results were, frankly, disturbing: One-third of all Democrats — including independents who lean Democratic — identify with Democratic socialism.

"Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani are not alone," Enten noted. "They are a considerable part of the Democratic base at this point."

Among younger Democrats, the numbers are even worse. A crazy 42% of Democrats under age 35 identify as Democratic socialists. "What happened to New York City is not some aberration," Enten emphasized. "It is something that we are seeing grow within the Democratic Party at this particular point."

There is good news, though, I promise: Mainstream America is still very much turned off by the leftward shift of the Democratic Party. When asked whether the Democratic Party is too liberal, 58% of all voters now say yes — up from 42% in 1996 and 48% in 2013. That’s a huge jump.

"The Democrats are moving to the left, the far left is gaining power, and there could be some electoral repercussions because what we see right now is voters — the clear majority — say that they are too liberal,” Enten concluded.

When CNN is admitting that the Democratic Party has become too liberal and too extreme for mainstream America and that there “could be some electoral repercussions,” Democrats should take that seriously. The party has moved so far to the left that they are alienating the middle.

