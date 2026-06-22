If You’re in Brooklyn and Hate Jews, That and $9.82’ll Get You a Cup of Coffee

All Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) wanted was a cup of coffee. But as it turned out, the New York City coffee shop he ambled into turned out to be a den of fascists.

Proud of what it did, Poetica Coffee on Lorimer Street in Brooklyn thumped its chest on Facebook, posting a photo of Goldman standing coffeeless in the shop, along with the notice that the $9.82 he had shelled out for a cup of coffee had been duly refunded.

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“Hey Congressman Dan Goldman,” the java slingers wrote contemptuously, “we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

Genocide juice. See, Goldman, despite being a far-left Democrat, is Jewish and pro-Israel, and therefore, in the tiny, hate-filled minds of Poetica Coffee owner Parviz Mukhamadkulov and his staff, he must endorse the genocide that Israel has supposedly been carrying out of the Palestinian Arabs in Gaza.

The fact that there is no genocide, and that West Point Prof. John Spencer and others have found that Israel has been more successful in avoiding civilian casualties than any other modern military force, cuts no ice at Poetica Coffee. At Poetica, they’re pure. They don’t associate with or serve political undesirables. If you’re not far, far to the left and a wholehearted supporter of the jihad against Israel, no coffee for you.

“See,” said the world’s most politically correct coffee shop, “here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund—we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday.” Yeah, Goldman is facing a primary challenge. “Don’t ever come to Poetica.” Or else what?

The funny thing is, if Goldman had been given the opportunity to sit down over a cup of coffee with Parviz Mukhamadkulov, they would have found themselves agreeing about pretty much everything other than Israel. When a couple of Muslims, under the inspiration of the Islamic State (ISIS) tried to commit a jihad massacre among a crowd of anti-Sharia protestors, the establishment media coverage strongly implied that the bombers had been targeting Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Goldman duly rushed to judgment in his desire to jump on the anti-Islamophobia bandwagon: “This is pure, blatant Islamophobia. This sort of hateful violence must be universally condemned, and those responsible should be apprehended and prosecuted. I’m glad the Mayor and his family are safe.”

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Over three months later, long after the media hoax was exposed and the true identities and motives of the bombers revealed, that post is still up on Goldman’s X page. Why let the facts get in the way of a politically useful narrative?

Even Goldman’s willingness to posture about “Islamophobia,” however, didn’t earn him any points with Mukhamadkulov. Ironically, however, Poetica Coffee itself boasts about its undiscriminating hospitality on its website. The Poetica website proclaims its “RADICAL HOSPITALITY.” Referring to its seven New York outlets, it says: “Seven cafés, seven mahallas.” A mahalla is a neighborhood or administrative district. “Across Brooklyn and the East Village, rooted in the Uzbek tradition where the guest is sacred, the books are unbanned, and the door is open to everyone.”

Related: New Yorkers Are Starting to Realize Just How Crazy Mamdani’s Housing Scheme Really Is

Wait, it gets worse. “Every Poetica location keeps a shelf of books that someone, somewhere, has decided you shouldn't read. The shelf is not decorative. Take one.” Yeah? Any copies of The History of Jihad? The Palestinian Delusion? Both of them have been subjected to all manner of censorship from numerous quarters, more than virtually any leftist book gets today, but somehow I doubt you’ll be seeing them at Poetica Coffee.

And get this: “Mehmon, the Uzbek concept of the sacred guest, means that whoever walks through the door is treated with unconditional dignity. Not as a customer. Not as a transaction. As someone who arrived and deserves to be welcomed.” Unconditional dignity. Sure, as long as you jump into fascist lockstep and agree with Parviz Mukhamadkulov and his minions on every detail of absolutely every political issue. Otherwise, Poetica Coffee will do its best to humiliate and shame you publicly, as it did to Dan Goldman. Total conformity and absolute subjugation: it’s what both leftists and Sharia-adherent Muslims demand.

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Oh, and $9.82 for a cup of coffee?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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