Harmeet Dhillon Declares a ‘New Day for Parental Rights’

Catherine Salgado | 6:15 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division, has announced a “new day” for protecting parental rights and punishing those who violate them.

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The Democrat Party has become the party of child grooming, and lefty LGBTQ radicals across the country — especially in schools — have been grooming kids while either lying to parents or outright denying that parents have any right to protect their children. California even requires schools to hide "gender transitions" from parents who believe in basic biology, and other states' schools have acted similarly. But such groomers will no longer escape without consequences.

Dhillon began her video, "Today is a new day for parental rights in America. I'm thrilled to announce that the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights have just signed a historic interagency agreement to protect you, your children, and your families in our nation's schools."

This initiative is fully grounded in federal law, Dhillon emphasized. "Years ago, Congress passed two clear, powerful laws," she said. "First, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a.k.a. FERPA, and second, the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, PPRA. Those laws are simple and clear. A school cannot hide your child's educational records or curriculum from you, and it cannot force your child to discuss sensitive topics without your consent."

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That, of course, would include discussions of "gender identity" and graphic sexual content such as you can see samples of below.

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Dhillon noted, "But too many schools have ignored these protections, twisted the rules, and kept parents in the dark exactly when their children needed them the most. That ends today. This new partnership between the Departments of Justice and Education gives real teeth to what the law already says. Federally funded schools cannot hide information from you or shut you out of decisions about your own child's education."

She explained, "Under Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's leadership, the Justice Department is delivering on President Trump's promise. We are restoring parental authority, shielding children from ideological indoctrination, and making sure every dollar of federal funding supports common sense education. I have directed the Civil Rights Division to use every single tool we have."

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Dhillon promised concerned parents, "No more bureaucratic delays, no more endless paperwork. We're cutting through the red tape, and we're taking decisive action. If a school has a policy or practice that blocks you from exercising your rights, we will investigate. If necessary, we will litigate. And if a school continues to violate the law, then that school will not receive federal funds anymore. Parents, your voice is back. Your rights are being enforced, and your children's future is safer than ever. This is real change. You'll be able to see, and it starts right now." This is wonderful news for America's families.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOE DOJ PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

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