Grenell: DOJ Investigation of Newsom Began Under Biden Administration

Catherine Salgado | 10:55 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/ Tony Avelar

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) made a series of sensational claims on Monday, accusing President Donald Trump‘s Department of Justice (DOJ) of personally targeting both him and his wife for no good reason. But according to a Trump administration official, the investigation involving the corrupt governor and his wife began under the Biden-Harris administration.

Advertisement

Special missions envoy Richard Grenell called Newsom's bluff:

Newsom’s government is under a new investigation federal authorities launched into election fraud in California after evidence of bribery and ballot harvesting, along with stunning changes in state and city election results a week into “counting.” But when the Democrat governor griped on Monday about federal investigation into him and “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, he was reportedly referring to investigations involving his staff and her taxes. And the Newsoms first came under investigation from the DOJ when the previous Democrat administration was in office.

As important context, Dana Williamson, Newsom's former chief of staff and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra's former advisor, pleaded guilty in May to corruption-related charges. Grenell explained, "The investigation of Gavin’s political money started in 2022."

Advertisement

Grenell also reposted the following information:

For Our VIPs: Newsom Is Under DOJ Investigation. Here's Why That's Good News.

But reality never inhibits Democrats. "Justice is for sale," Newsom pontificated grandiosely in a video he posted June 15. He whined that the DOJ investigation of him now extends to his wife, who over the years has been involved in multiple scandals involving taxpayer money allocation and sexual grooming of children through school films. Newsom did not in the video describe any of the actual charges against him and his wife, which seems to support the criticism that he doesn’t have any good defense against them. Instead, Newsom rambled on with self-righteous assertions of integrity, emotional condemnations of the investigation into his wife, irrelevant facts about the Trump family’s net worth, and promotion of his own potential campaign for president.

Advertisement

Based on what Grenell said, however, there is nothing new about the investigations that Newsom finds so offensive. That begs the question: Why would he choose now to complain about them? Has the DOJ uncovered bombshell incriminating evidence involving his staff and wife?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a surge of Dem scandals, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Recommended

You Don't Know What You've Got 'Til It's Gone: The Tragedy of John Cleese Eric Florack
A New Study Just Confirmed the Left's Worst-Kept Secret Matt Margolis
The Irish Have Entered the Fray Maureen Steele
Hillary Clinton Just Made Trump’s Birthday Bash and ‘America 250’ Spectacle All Worth It Tim O'Brien
Kennedy and Rollins Make Huge Announcement About Ridglan Farms and Animal Testing Sarah Anderson
Yes, Trump's Iran Deal Is So Much Better Than Obama's Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Military Plane Crashes at California Air Force Base
Victor Wembanyama's National Anthem Controversy: Disrespect or Much Ado About Nothing?
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement