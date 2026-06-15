Grenell: DOJ Investigation of Newsom Began Under Biden Administration

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) made a series of sensational claims on Monday, accusing President Donald Trump‘s Department of Justice (DOJ) of personally targeting both him and his wife for no good reason. But according to a Trump administration official, the investigation involving the corrupt governor and his wife began under the Biden-Harris administration.

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Special missions envoy Richard Grenell called Newsom's bluff:

It started under Biden.



And we all know that Biden was the one targeting his political enemies.



Was Biden afraid of Gavin? https://t.co/d8boTCFSQx — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 15, 2026

Newsom’s government is under a new investigation federal authorities launched into election fraud in California after evidence of bribery and ballot harvesting, along with stunning changes in state and city election results a week into “counting.” But when the Democrat governor griped on Monday about federal investigation into him and “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom, he was reportedly referring to investigations involving his staff and her taxes. And the Newsoms first came under investigation from the DOJ when the previous Democrat administration was in office.

As important context, Dana Williamson, Newsom's former chief of staff and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra's former advisor, pleaded guilty in May to corruption-related charges. Grenell explained, "The investigation of Gavin’s political money started in 2022."

In 2026, Dana Williamson finally admitted she committed fraud involving political money she had access to from 2022-2024.



Guess when she started working as Gavin’s chief of staff? Did she stop her fraud when she became the most powerful staffer to a Governor with a… pic.twitter.com/f45QBSCiaU — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 15, 2026

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Grenell also reposted the following information:

The investigations started 3 years ago BEFORE Trump 🤣

No one is above the law @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/fispje6gfv — KCinQC (@qc_cin) June 15, 2026

For Our VIPs: Newsom Is Under DOJ Investigation. Here's Why That's Good News.

But reality never inhibits Democrats. "Justice is for sale," Newsom pontificated grandiosely in a video he posted June 15. He whined that the DOJ investigation of him now extends to his wife, who over the years has been involved in multiple scandals involving taxpayer money allocation and sexual grooming of children through school films. Newsom did not in the video describe any of the actual charges against him and his wife, which seems to support the criticism that he doesn’t have any good defense against them. Instead, Newsom rambled on with self-righteous assertions of integrity, emotional condemnations of the investigation into his wife, irrelevant facts about the Trump family’s net worth, and promotion of his own potential campaign for president.

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

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Based on what Grenell said, however, there is nothing new about the investigations that Newsom finds so offensive. That begs the question: Why would he choose now to complain about them? Has the DOJ uncovered bombshell incriminating evidence involving his staff and wife?

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