Five More Guilty Pleas in Minnesota Food Fraud Scheme

Justice is coming in the multi-million-dollar “Feeding Our Future” Minnesota fraud scam.

The scope of the Somali fraud network in Minnesota alone staggered the nation starting late in 2025 and continuing into the new year as the Trump administration uncovered more and more fraudsters, among them the infamous "Feeding Our Future" scammers. Speaking of which, Ikram Yusuf Mohamed, Aisha Hassan Hussein, Sahra Sharif Osman, Shakur Abdinur Abdisalam, and Fadumo Mohamed Yusuf all entered guilty pleas last week, according to a March 20 Department of Justice press release. And it's a family affair as well — some of the criminals are relatives.

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Ikram Yusuf Mohamed was a leader in the fraud scheme, a consultant who opened multiple food sites that received nearly $7 million through the Federal Child Nutrition Program for Feeding Our Future. She used her family's names to hide her personal ties to all the sites, the DOJ wrote. Besides the sites that sucked up money without providing the requisite food, she and her brother created fraudulent invoices for the various sites through their company Star Distribution LLC. The company took in $1.4 million for the invoices and $4.9 million for the claimed number of meals, and Mohamed herself took in $1.3 million in kickbacks from those connected to the scam through her company IM Consultation. Despite that laundry list of deception and illegal activity, Mohamed pled guilty to a single count of wire fraud.

Mohamed's husband Abdisalam defrauded taxpayers through the Inspiring Youth & Outreach LLC, which ran a fake food site in Minneapolis that claimed to serve over a million meals. The group padded the fraudulent claims with rosters of invented children, all of which earned them over $1.5 million. He paid a kickback of $21,000 to his wife and pled guilty to a count of wire fraud.

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Mohamed's mother Fadumo was instrumental in receiving federal funds through Active Mind's Youth LLC, which falsely claimed to offer over 500,000 meals at a food site that received a million bucks. Fadumo, who also pled guilty to one count of wire fraud, paid $38,500 in kickbacks to IM Consultation.

As for Aisha Hassan Hussein, Mohamed's sister and principal of United Youth of MPLS LLC, she also enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program via Feeding Our Future for two sites allegedly serving over 1.3 million meals, for which her team received $2.2 million in taxpayer funds. Like Fadumo, Aisha paid Mohamed's company a kickback of $166,000. She too pled guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Sahra Sharif Osman was the principal of "non-profit" Youth International Club LLC, which operated two food sites, supposedly to serve meals in townhome complex community rooms. They received over $1.4 million from the feds for claiming to serve 700,000. Like the others, she pled guilty to a count of wire fraud.

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The Democrats sure made it easy to defraud the government — and thus the American taxpayer — of vast amounts of money. Just think how many millions of dollars one criminal family obtained in one state.

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