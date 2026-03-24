Family With 2019 Deportation Order Arrested at San Francisco Airport by ICE

Democrats want you to be outraged that a family with a deportation order seven years old was caught and arrested while trying to fly at a California airport.

It will be interesting to see just how many criminal illegal aliens end up in handcuffs as Donald Trump deploys Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to airports to assist TSA, while the Democrats’ Homeland Security funding shutdown continues. In the case of the Guatemalan family at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), ICE actually caught up with them the day before President Trump officially deployed immigration officers to assist the understaffed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team, but the incident provided one more reason why stationing ICE agents in airports could be a major win.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) communicated some details about the viral arrest to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, including about one member of the illegal alien family who tried to flee and evade arrest. It was Melugin who confirmed that the Guatemalan family received a deportation order in 2019, and that the woman who tried to flee did so while federal officers were escorting her for processing. Think of the confidence these criminals had in attempting to travel through an American airport years after they were required to leave our country.

DHS issued an official statement to Fox clarifying what happened and debunking hysterical leftist views of ICE agents roaming airports fiendishly looking for innocent women to tackle. “This arrest occurred BEFORE ICE officers were even deployed to airports to bolster TSA efforts to help American travelers who are facing hours long lines across the country,” DHS clarified.

Read Also: Pythons, Foxes, and Meth: Weird Stories From Customs and Border Protection

The department continued, “On March 22, 2026, ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport. The family has an outstanding final removal order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019.”

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And, furthermore, “While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala.”

You can see a video of ICE subduing and leading away the sobbing, wailing illegal alien criminal below. Noticed the officious activist at SFO filming the video who keeps shrilly repeating over and over, “What is your badge number? We want to see your badge number” to the officer. This is why Republicans should not make a concession to Democrats about requiring immigration officers to show their IDs to anyone and everyone. Activists want to dox and harass officers, and it shouldn’t be easier for them to do so.

Chaos erupts at San Francisco International Airport pic.twitter.com/Ug2WLvFtt8 — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 23, 2026

Incidentally, it is against federal law to harass immigration officers and attempt to interfere with their arrests. So the harpy who wanted the badge number could very well have been in violation of the law herself. 18 U.S. Code § 111 states that one who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties” has violated the law.

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Notice the law uses the word “or” rather than “and,” so intimidating, impeding, or interfering with an officer while he is performing his duties is just as illegal as assaulting him, even if the penalty is not always the same.

So if you see any leftists throwing fits about this arrest, you now know what the truth is.

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