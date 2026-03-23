Pythons, Foxes, and Meth: Weird Stories From Customs and Border Protection

From stowaway foxes and pythons to a fuel tank of liquid methamphetamine to a fridge full of drugs, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has some strange stories to tell.

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There’s nothing like a tractor-trailer of meth:

Over 1,000 lbs of meth stopped!



Our CBP Officers with @DFOSanDiegoCA recently stopped 1,150.81 lbs of liquid meth from entering the country, the meth was hidden in a tractor-trailer.



A K9 alerted to the fuel tank and 33 five-gallon buckets of liquid methamphetamine were… pic.twitter.com/FkAiRsi67s — CBP (@CBP) March 19, 2026

One shipment last week was a mini fridge, but not full of sausages or fruit salads. Instead there were boxes with 46 pounds of a cocaine- and meth-like substance called Ethylpentedrone Hydrochloride, more than $150,000 worth.

But stories about drug seizures come out every day. For example, on March 23, CBP stated that a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination uncovered 23.14 pounds of suspected heroin, 11.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, and 117.33 pounds of suspected cocaine in a vehicle at the Del Rio Port of Entry. “The narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $2,279,351,” CBP declared.

On March 21, CBP seized over 107 pounds of meth worth about a million dollars hidden in “waterproofing acrylic” buckets and discovered by K9 inspection.

For context, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration considers two milligrams of fentanyl a potentially lethal dose. Cocaine users can fatally overdose on 1.2 grams of the drug. And 200 milligrams of methamphetamine is lethal. First, theoretically speaking, the amount of fentanyl seized in the March 23 incident could have killed more than 2.5 million people, while the cocaine could have killed tens of thousands of people. As for the March 21 incident, that amount of meth could potentially kill over 200,000 people. You see now how deadly serious the CBP‘s work is.

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How many slippery serpents can hide in one trailer?

Snake it 'til you make it?



Laredo CBP officers intercepted 39 live pythons hidden within a trailer. The trailer was on its way to Mexico when the driver gave a negative declaration for prohibited goods. Exporting live reptiles from the United States to Mexico requires… pic.twitter.com/3L636SFPPL — CBP (@CBP) March 17, 2026

Read Also: Trump: 2% of Population, Especially Illegal Aliens, Cause 90% of Crime

CBP also reshared this furry stowaway’s story:

A sly stowaway! 🦊 @CBPPortDirNYNJ officers found a live fox on a ship arriving from Southampton, UK. CBP agriculture specialists coordinated with @USFWS, @USDA_APHIS, and New Jersey Fish and Wildlife to find the fox a new home at the @BronxZoo. #OFOProud🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ChcX3bFDHa — (A)Executive Asst. Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino (@OFOEAC) March 9, 2026

CBP even found several live (?) parrots stuffed into a small box:

🦜Feathery Find!🦜



CBP Officers recently intercepted three smuggled parrots at the Brownsville Port of Entry.



Smuggling birds into the United States is illegal and a serious criminal offense, involving penalties such as fines and imprisonment. CBP works with partner agencies… pic.twitter.com/PxvjxQvY1D — CBP (@CBP) March 20, 2026

Besides animal smuggling, human traffickers are still trying to smuggle illegal aliens into the United States. One such shady vessel ran into a Marine Unit crew near Miami, resulting in the discovery of 15 illegal aliens. The aliens were from Haiti, Ecuador, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic. The federal officers had to fire disabling rounds at the vessel to get it to stop. Eleven of the illegal aliens were sent back home, while the others are under arrest.

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Fortunately, under the Trump administration, CBP is allowed to do its job instead of being constantly shackled by Democrat politicians who love to encourage crime.

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