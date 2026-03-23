Trump: 2% of Population, Especially Illegal Aliens, Cause 90% of Crime

Drastically reducing violent or serial crime in blue cities sounds like a bigger task than it is without knowing that most of such crimes are tied to a small percentage of the population.

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Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable on Monday, March 23, President Donald Trump made a shocking claim: “90% of the crime is caused by 2% of the population.” And according to him, that is why his administration was able to bring down crime rates in our nation’s capital and will do the same for crime-ridden Memphis, Tenn.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump — "90% of the crime is caused by 2% of the population!"



"When you hear that, you realize why we can do such a good job."



"We moved 3,000 people OUT of Washington."



"We got them all out, back to their countries!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/amb5OtZeNj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

Referring to D.C., Trump said, “We moved 3,000 people out permanently out… these were career criminals. Many of them came in through the Biden open border disaster. They came in… they said, ‘We want to live in Washington, where they'll take good care of us, give us plenty of welfare.’ And we got them all out, we moved them back to their countries.”

A few of the criminals were so dangerous, Trump added, that the administration assessed it had to put them in prison. “One person killed four people in a short period of time,” the president gave one example. “Many of the people, 11,888, 50% of them, in our country, they came from jails. Other countries opened their jails, and let them into our country because Biden and his great border czar [Kamala Harris], the border czar who never once went to the border, welcomed them in.

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Last year, after Donald Trump federalized the D.C. police force and brought in the National Guard, violent crime immediately took a nosedive. There was even a 12-day streak without murder, which was almost a miracle in the Democrat-run city. Between 2024 and 2025 in D.C., there was a 10% drop in assaults with a dangerous weapon, a 71% decrease in homicides year-to-date (as of a Fox News report in late 2025), 60% fewer robberies, and 20% less property crime. It turns out that when authorities enforce the law and provide grave penalties for serious crimes, crime becomes less prevalent. Who knew?

Related: Chicago Student’s Killer Is an Illegal Alien Caught and Released by Biden Administration

Ultimately, if the 90% of crime from two percent of the population statistic is accurate, it also undermines Democrat claims about the feasibility of addressing crime crises. Of course, Democrats really want to fuel crime, which is why they’re always releasing and re-releasing serial criminals, especially illegal aliens, but they try to cover up for themselves by acting as if living with perpetual murders and robberies is just a fact of urban life now. As Rudy Giuliani once proved in New York City and as Donald Trump proved recently in our nation’s capital, that is simply not true.

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The city of Memphis, which is run by Democrats, had the highest crime rate in the nation as of last year. Trump‘s task force has a huge mission to accomplish.

Then again, one might also say that most of our crime is fueled by 27% of American voters — that is, the American voters who are loyal registered Democrats.

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