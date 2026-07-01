Honk for Heroes: Veterans Plan America250 Motorcycle Caravan

On this historic Independence Day, marking 250 years since the birth of the United States of America, a group of veterans is planning a patriotic motorcycle cavalcade flying an American flag that has been carried to 26 countries and all 50 states so far.

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The American Legion shared its Sojourn 250 itinerary and information with PJ Media, highlighting the motorcycle caravan that will honor two and a half centuries of the greatest country on earth. As a special tribute to America’s birthday, the caravan will last 250 miles and will travel from Pittsburgh to our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. The flag, which has proudly flown above military cemeteries around the world, is set to arrive in D.C. in time for the America 250 celebrations on July 4.

The motorcycle Legion Riders will begin their trip with a stop at the Washington Nationals-Pittsburgh Pirates Major League Baseball game at Nationals Park, where they will show the well-traveled flag to the crowd before heading to D.C.

Almost 200 Riders will take part in the 250-mile caravan, according to the American Legion release. “The American Legion Riders have always answered the call when our nation, our veterans or our communities need us,” American Legion Riders National Chairman David Heredia Jr. stated. “Whether we're escorting Gold Star Families, honoring the fallen, supporting veterans in crisis, or raising millions of dollars for The American Legion's Veterans & Children Foundation, we lead from the front.”

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Heredia explained that he hopes this will be an opportunity for all those who participate in the caravan to remember the importance of service for something greater than self. “I hope every Rider leaves with a tremendous sense of pride and purpose. More than anything, I hope they return home knowing they were part of something that will never happen again in our lifetime,” he said.

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The 250th birthday of the United States only comes once. “Fifty years from now, when people ask where they were as America began celebrating its 250th birthday, these Riders will be able to say, ‘I was there. I helped escort our nation's flag into our nation's capital.’ That's something no one can ever take away from them,” Heredia emphasized.

Many weeks of coordination and preparation went into this event, Heredia said. “This is history, but it's also about fellowship, service and reminding ourselves that freedom has always required ordinary Americans willing to do extraordinary things.” And he concluded, “This ride brings together veterans, servicemembers, families, and patriots from across the country, united by a shared love of our nation and a commitment to preserving its values.”

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This caravan is just one of the many ways that patriotic Americans are planning on marking this historic July 4. If you are a VIP subscriber, drop a comment below about how you are celebrating this Independence Day. Whether you are attending a major event, hosting a party at home, or watching a special fireworks display, take the time to show your love for this country.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help PJ Media celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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