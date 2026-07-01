Kamala Harris Reaches Out to Mamdani and AOC, and Yes, That’s What It Means

Well, it looks as if Kamala Harris is indeed planning to run for president in 2028, and that she is counting on the Democrat Party’s rapidly growing Marxist wing to propel her into the White House. Yes, it could mean the end of the United States as a free nation, particularly given the Biden regime’s taste for authoritarianism (hounding the social media giants to silence COVID dissidents, trying to establish a Disinformation Governance Board, treating pro-lifers as if they were terrorists, etc.). About that, Harris has never shown any concern, and now she seems more focused on the pursuit of raw power than ever before.

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That was clear from the fact that, as Fox News reported Wednesday, Harris is “courting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and other progressive power players as 2028 speculation builds around another possible White House bid.”

Mamdani is a committed Marxist and Twelver Shi’ite Muslim who has already set in motion efforts to make the city government, or Mamdani’s cronies in Marxist NGOs, New York City’s biggest landlord, which would cement the far left in power for the foreseeable future and almost certainly seal the demise of the city that is the very symbol of capitalism and the financial capital of the world.

Instead of reaching out to Mamdani and trying to forge ties with him, Harris and other pillars of the Democrat establishment ought to be shunning him and his ilk, and making it abundantly clear that their party is not a Marxist, anti-American outfit. That, however, would require a sane world.

In this one, Harris also met with another socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick), “behind the scenes at a Black women empowerment summit in Chicago,” which also indicates that Harris is still pretending to be black. Among her numerous notorious statements, AOC, herself a rising star in Democrat circles, once declared that “a system that allows billionaires to exist” is inherently immoral, and insisted as recently as May 2026 that it is impossible to earn a billion dollars without breaking the law.

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As if embracing more or less open Marxists weren’t enough, Harris went for the full leftist/Islamic trifecta, as she has “reportedly has also been reaching out to pro-Palestinian groups after she faced pushback from those groups during her 2024 presidential run. Harris reached out to at least one group that was part of the ‘Uncommitted Movement’ that developed as a result of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel and Gaza conflict.”

Just days after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis, Old Joe Biden gave Gaza $100 million in “humanitarian aid,” which means that he was funding Hamas’ jihad against Israel. Hamas was in control of Gaza, and so the money went to Hamas. (The Biden regime wasn’t about to give the money to Israel to distribute.) And since Old Joe was supplying the money for food and medicine and schools and the like, the money that Hamas had planned to spend on all that was then freed up to pay for rockets, bombs, tunnels, and other accoutrements of jihad.

Yet even that wasn’t enough for the far left, which demanded that Old Joe repudiate Israel altogether. Harris, in meeting with a group that hated Israel so much that it wouldn’t vote for Old Joe, was signaling that she was prepared to throw the Jewish state under the bus in order to get into the White House.

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Mamdani, happy in his new role as the Democrats’ power broker, recounted blandly that “the vice president reached out to have a conversation, and we’ve had a brief conversation. We’ve been in touch over the last few months, and I really do appreciate her outreach.” Who wouldn’t appreciate it? Mamdani knows what it means: the Marxists are the future of the Democrat Party, and will almost certainly choose the 2028 candidate.

Related: Are You Aware of Just How Crazy and Radical the Democratic Socialist Program Really Is?

And so Republican political strategist Nathan Brand was spot-on when he commented: “Kamala Harris 2020 was desperate, Kamala Harris 2024 was pathetic, Kamala Harris 2028 will be unhinged.” Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters added: “The fact that she’s courting people like Mamdani, these socialists and communists, it goes back to the radical leftists, because the Democrats are in big trouble as a party. They’re in the death spiral, because now they have these people inside their tent. This is who the Democratic Party is today: these radical leftists that want to fundamentally transform our country.”

One thing is certain: if Harris and the rest of the Democrat establishment is not in the death spiral for its courtship of socialists and communists, then the country as a whole is the one that’s doing the spiraling. For if she is elected with Marxist help in 2028, it will be lights out for freedom.

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