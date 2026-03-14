Antifa Terrorists Convicted and Crockett’s Felon Security Guard

Friday was certainly an interesting day in the continuing battle for objective justice in the United States, as we saw the first set of convictions for Antifa under terrorism charges, and a prominent Democrat congresswoman’s security guard killed in a shootout with police.

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Democrats are most definitely the party of crime. They fueled and continue to fuel the violent hatred against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that led the convicted Antifa terrorists to commit attempted murder. And on a similar theme, it turns out Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) hired a convicted felon to oversee her security, a man who got himself killed during an armed standoff with police.

As I reported yesterday, and as AInvest reported, Crockett’s guard was a man named Mike King, a fugitive who posed as a police officer, and who operated an "unregulated security firm," through which he provided armed guards at Crockett's events. King was a convicted felon, according to AInvest, and was driving a "replica undercover vehicle" with stolen license plates. As a convicted felon, King should, of course, never have been able to run and oversee official security, but obviously Crockett didn't care, and it took a while for Dallas police to catch up with him.

🚨 BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett’s security guard just got into an ARMED STANDOFF with Dallas SWAT, resulting in his death



Not surprised this is who she’d use donor money to hire, giving her history of ASSAULTING journalists



Thank GOD Texans fired her!

pic.twitter.com/HMDxXkAaJW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 14, 2026

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Related: Crockett’s Felon Security Guard Gets Killed Fighting Police, and Are We Really Surprised?

Like King, a group of Antifa terrorists believed violence was the answer when they shot Alvarado Police Lieutenant Thomas Gross in the neck during a terror attack on an ICE facility last July 4. The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reported March 13 on the jury’s verdict in the case:

A federal jury in Fort Worth, Texas has convicted all nine members of a North Texas Antifa cell in the first federal Antifa terrorism trial in U.S. history. The verdict followed two full days of deliberations after a trial that lasted 12 days. Benjamin Song, Cameron Arnold (a Trantifa known as “Autumn Hill”), Bradford Morris (another Trantifa activist known as “Meagan Morris”), Zachary Evetts, Savanna Batten, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada […were] found … guilty of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy to use/carry explosives and using/carrying explosives.

Besides that, ringleader Song received a conviction for attempted murder of a peace officer, and multiple counts tied to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The jury did acquit the Antifa terrorists on charges of aiding attempted murder and aiding firearm discharge, which is somewhat puzzling. But with the convictions they do have, the likelihood is that all the North Texas Antifa cell members will be going to prison for a considerable period of time.

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Andy Ngo also reported on two other individuals convicted in connection with the case:

Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, a Mexican national, was found guilty of conspiracy to conceal documents and corruptly concealing documents or records after the attack. His partner, Maricela Rueda, was also found guilty of conspiracy to conceal documents after telling him to hide her far-left extremist texts.

The Trump administration was right to classify Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, and now justice is coming.

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