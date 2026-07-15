Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran Update: Attacks and Threats Intensify on Both Sides

Initial reports indicate that U.S. forces struck Qeshm Island in southern Iran. Iran’s IRNA news agency said field sources were conducting “initial assessments” of damage before releasing a supplementary report. Iranian media also reported explosions in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran. U.S. airstrikes were reported in both locations.

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The IRGC claimed that its Navy and Aerospace Forces carried out simultaneous missile and drone attacks against Sheik Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. They continued with further attacks and threats. The IRGC said its retaliation would continue for as long as U.S. military action continues and warned that renewed attacks would face “surprising responses.”

It also threatened that “not a drop of oil and gas will be exported from the region” while U.S. forces remain there, and claimed that continued military action would only delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The most disturbing statement came from Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who said: “Iran's path forward is clear based on the indicators outlined by the Supreme Leader. We must always preserve the nuclear achievements and the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. The bloodlust of the martyred leader, resistance to American bullying and excesses, as well as preserving and consolidating the country's achievements, are at the forefront of our policies.”

President Donald Trump told Fox News that he expects further U.S. strikes on Iran, which could continue into next week. He added, however, that American representatives held talks with an Iranian delegation in the past 24 hours, so there is no way to know what is really happening. He also conveyed a threatening message toward Iran during the same interview. According to Trump, if the Iranians do not return to the negotiating table, Washington, D.C. will strike bridges and power plants in Tehran next week.

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This may create chaos worldwide if or when flights to and from Israel get canceled because of dangerous air traffic. B"H, we, and the Maccabi athletes still in Israel from around the world, will be able to return home on schedule.

If not, then we will all stay in this Holy Land, which, as always, is ultimately protected by God's hand, and that too is a blessing.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 14, 2026

first of Av, 5786

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