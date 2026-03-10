Mamdani Celebrated Ramadan With Man Who Called for Bombing Tel Aviv

New York jihad-lover and socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani just appeared at a Ramadan event introduced by a man who has called for bombing Tel Aviv and murdering Israelis.

Abdullah Akl made the introductory remarks for Mamdani at the Muslim American Society (MAS) mosque event in Staten Island. Akl has also made his terror-aligned sympathies perfectly clear by urging Oct. 7 massacre perpetrators to strike Tel Aviv, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Jon Levine, and by leading a crowd in a chant of “intifada,” which means genocidal jihad to wipe Israel off the map.

This is the type of loathsome barbarian Mamdani loves to promote. “He’s joining us today, straight from City Hall, to not only welcome us into this blessed month of Ramadan, but to also join the largest Muslim congregation here in Staten Island," Abdullah Akl said. "I am very excited to announce the new mayor of New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”

Mamdani, beaming, said during his remarks that it was “such a privilege and a pleasure” to be with Akl and the others.

Levine added:

Akl, the political director of MAS New York, first came to prominence in 2024 when he led a chant to "strike" Tel Aviv during a protest in New York City…Akl spent his time at Harvard Extension School using his social media accounts to call for "intifada" against Jews, argue that "there is no state called Israel," and encourage others to "teach [their] children that the Zionist entity is an enemy," posts reviewed by the Free Beacon show. Harvard administrators launched an investigation into Akl’s conduct, though pro-Hamas extremist group Within Our Lifetime said it led a successful campaign to pressure the university into dropping its probe and described Akl as a "beloved organizer." He was also arrested at a pro-Hamas protest in September 2024.

Never forget that Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse jihad and murder of non-Muslims. For example, there are the following verses:

“Indeed, Allah has bought from the believers their lives and their wealth, because the garden will be theirs, they will fight in the way of Allah and will kill and be killed.” (Quran 9:111)

“So when the sacred months have passed away, then slay the idolaters wherever you find them.” (Quran 9:5)

Particular emphasis is given to the murder of Jews, as in Hadith Sahih Muslim 6985:

“Abu Huraira reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.”

This is why many Americans now want no more Muslim migration and even want mass deportations of illegal alien or improperly naturalized Muslims. Of course, it would be false to say that every Muslim believes in jihad, but it is true to say that a person has a choice between being either a good Muslim and a bad person or a bad Muslim and a good person. In order to be against violence and many other evils, a Muslim has to choose to ignore multiple passages from his own sacred texts. He has to pick and choose which part of his religion he is going to believe and practice. And that is why so many Muslims do believe in violence and why Islam is the ideology most responsible for terrorism in the world today.

