Mayor Mamdani’s Wife Sparks Outrage After Social Media Activity on Oct. 7 Claims

David Manney | 7:41 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Politics in New York City rarely stays quiet for long. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has already faced criticism over basic city management issues since taking office, with residents complaining about snow removal, sanitation problems, and a general sense that City Hall feels detached from everyday concerns. Now, a new controversy involving his wife, Rama Duwaji, has added another layer of frustration for many observers watching the early months of Mamdani's administration.

The latest issue centers on social media activity connected to claims about the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel. Rama Duwaji allegedly liked an Instagram post from Feb. 2024 that described a major investigation into sexual violence during the attacks as fabricated. The post challenged findings that documented assaults committed during the massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. The allegations spread quickly across political circles and social media platforms after screenshots circulated.

One post — shared the day of the attack by the Instagram account "The Slow Factory"— featured an image of a bulldozer breaching a barrier separating Israel from Gaza, as well as individuals riding on top of a captured Israeli Defense Force (IDF) vehicle.

Text over the images reads, "Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation" and "Resisting apartheid since 1948," along with the slogan, "Systemic change for collective liberation."

As of Saturday, Duwaji’s likes on that post remained publicly visible.

Additional posts she engaged with were shared by the Instagram account "The People’s Forum" and included promoting anti-Israel protests, calling for cutting U.S. aid to Israel, and activist organizing efforts.

Investigations conducted after the Oct. 7 attacks documented widespread brutality committed by Hamas fighters. Israeli officials released evidence describing rape, mutilation, and other forms of sexual violence during the assault on Israeli communities.

The United Nations later reviewed reports from survivors and investigators, concluding that credible evidence supported claims that sexual violence occurred during the attack.

When the UN agrees with Israel, Rama Duwaji should look for a good PR firm. But with her attitude, don't hold your breath.

The controversy involving Duwaji comes at an awkward moment for Mayor Mamdani, who critics already accuse of appearing disconnected from the concerns of many New Yorkers outside activist circles.

The snowstorms from a few weeks ago exposed complaints about slow street cleaning in several boroughs. Sanitation issues also resurfaced, as garbage piles grew in neighborhoods struggling with budget cuts and service disruptions. Many residents expected practical leadership focused on everyday problems rather than ideological debates.

Duwaji hasn't publicly commented on the social media activity that sparked the controversy, yet the reaction shows how closely the personal lives of elected officials intersect with political leadership in major cities.

A mayor's spouse often participates in civic events, charity work, and public outreach efforts tied to the administration. Statements or actions connected to those roles can quickly shape public perception of the mayor's leadership.

Mamdani has built much of his political identity around progressive activism and strong criticism of traditional power structures. Supporters praise his willingness to challenge political systems, while critics argue that ideology sometimes overshadows basic governing responsibilities.

The reaction to Duwaji's social media activity has intensified that debate, particularly among residents who believe city leadership should remain focused on practical issues affecting daily life.

New York voters ultimately elected Mamdani as mayor. Every election carries consequences that extend beyond campaign promises and policy speeches. Leadership style, political alliances, and even personal association shape how an administration performs once the campaign signs are removed and governing begins.

For many New Yorkers watching the latest controversy unfold, the question isn't whether disagreements will exist; large cities thrive on debate. The real question centers on whether City Hall will focus its energy on improving daily life for millions of residents or remain caught in the kinds of ideological disputes that dominate political conversation, but rarely clear snow from streets or collect garbage from sidewalks.

The story surrounding Rama Duwaji highlights how leadership in major cities extends beyond policy decisions and press conferences. Every public figure connected to an administration influences how that leadership is perceived. For New Yorkers hoping to see steady management and practical solutions, controversies like this one reinforce concerns that City Hall is quickly drifting away from the everyday priorities of the people living there.

