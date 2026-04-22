Wait’ll You See This Crazy Lefty Lady Learn What Kamala and Hillary Said About Iran

“The past was alterable. The past never had been altered," George Orwell wrote in 1984. "Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia." Except that, you know, up until that moment, Oceania had been allied with Eastasia in a war against Eurasia.

Advertisement

Things change. So does the propaganda — so smoothly that you wonder if Orwell got his ideas for Big Brother from time-traveling modern-day Democrats.

Case in point: The crazy lady in the video below.

If the U.S. hasn't exactly always been at war with the Islamic Republic, the Islamic Republic has always been at war with the U.S. The regime was born in an act of war against us — storming sovereign U.S. territory and taking 52 hostages for 444 days. In the 47 years since, the regime has directly committed or financed countless acts of terrorism against the U.S. and our interests. During the Iraq War, it was largely Tehran that waged the IED campaign that killed and wounded so many of our troops.

The Islamic Republic is responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Americans. And by its own boast to Trump administration negotiators, it was on the verge of having nearly a dozen nuclear bombs.

So after nearly five decades, 1,200 deaths, and a lot of tough talk from every American president since Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump took action — action that would have been applauded by previous incarnations of Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and American lefties.

In an epic (and justifiably expletive-filled) X rant, L.H. Grey noted that Reagan called out the Islamic Republic as "the epicenter of terrorism," and that "Bush, Clinton, Bush II, Obama... all of them, without exception, treated the mullahs as a strategic cancer requiring sanctions, isolation, or the occasional kinetic reminder that [effing] with America has consequences."

Advertisement

"Kamala Harris herself, as Vice President, stood in front of microphones and labeled Iran the United States’ greatest adversary."

The consensus against the Islamic Republic is both decades old and bipartisan — until the Bad Orange Man took the first meaningful action against it.

Which brings us to the lefty activist in Monday's delightful gotcha video.

Watch this liberal Karen's brain malfunction when she learns that the quotes threatening to take out Iran are from Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, not Trump! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gIOomOSmD4 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 21, 2026

Watching the "nice lady" grasp at one straw after another... that's exactly the schadenfreude I enjoy with my morning coffee.

She isn't the only one, of course.

"Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want," is what Harris said at the start of Epic Fury, and then called it "a dangerous and unnecessary gamble." This month, Harris escalated her criticism, claiming that Trump had been “pulled into” the war by Bibi Netanyahu and that Epic Fury was “a feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files."

The needs of the Party are subject to change, comrades.

Advertisement

But Orwell's deeper warning wasn't that the Party could rewrite history at a moment's notice — it was that the people would eagerly go along.

"There was, of course, no admission that any change had taken place. Merely it became known, with extreme suddenness and everywhere at once, that Eastasia and not Eurasia was the enemy... Without words said, a wave of understanding rippled through the crowd. Oceania was at war with Eastasia!"

And always had been.

Recommended: The Space Launch Industry Is in Big Trouble... Except for You-Know-Who

At PJ Media, we have always been at war with leftism.

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today.