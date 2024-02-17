German Minister Announces Pre-Crime Surveillance, Prosecution of ‘Far-Right Extremists’

Europe — at least Western Europe; there may be hope yet for certain rogue Eastern European nations like Poland or Hungary — has fully abandoned any remnants of Enlightenment or Renaissance values.

On the road to techno-totalitarianism, Germany’s #1 SS officer, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, has announced an “early recognition unit” that will “detect far-right and foreign disinformation campaigns as early as possible.”

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

Germany’s top security official said Tuesday that she aims to make it easier to trace right-wing extremists’ financing and plans to set up an “early recognition unit” to detect far-right and foreign disinformation campaigns as early as possible. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser’s proposals follow large protests against the far right in Germany in recent weeks. They reflect growing concern after a report said extremists met to discuss deporting millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship, and that some members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, whose support has doubled since the country’s 2021 election, were present. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says the number of far-right extremists has been rising. In 2022, it reached 38,800, with 14,000 of them considered potentially violent. The agency’s head, Thomas Haldenwang, said the numbers are believed to have risen again last year.

At the risk of sounding conspiratorial, might the reason that the share of “far-right extremists” (whatever that means exactly; they don’t bother any longer defining terms) have anything to do with the deluge of violent, rape-happy migrants flooding Germany and making it unrecognizable from what it was just a couple of decades ago?

And might the native population’s predictable backlash to what amounts to a modern, slow-burning invasion further serve the state’s ambitions to clamp down on its domestic political opposition?

Might unchecked illegal migration by people from cultures fully incompatible with the West be the “root cause” — as people like the Karamel-uh entity in the United States are always on about — of “far right extremism”?

Continuing:

Faeser said efforts to shut down extremists’ financing have been hampered because financial investigations are limited to “inciting and violence-oriented” movements. She suggested that the law be changed to make a group’s “threat potential” grounds for such investigations, and the proceedings should be faster and less bureaucratic… The “early recognition unit,” based at the Interior Ministry, should start work “hopefully in a few months,” she said, stressing the importance of catching manipulation and influence campaigns early.

If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because it’s essentially the plot, minus the liberal façade, of a little dystopian sci-fi movie called “Minority Report.”