Leavitt: Dems Need to Drop the Crazy Rhetoric, Fund DHS After D.C. Shooting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt put the blame for Saturday’s White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting squarely where it belongs: with the Democrats.

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Leavitt reminded the press of President Donald Trump's call for Americans to unify around the greatness of our country and stop spewing constant calls for violence. “People listen, and when you have mentally disturbed individuals across the country who are listening to this crazed rhetoric about the president day after day after day, it inspires them to do crazy things,” she said. “And unfortunately, it's not just the media, it is the entire Democrat Party [that] has made their pitch to voters across the country that Donald Trump posed as an existential threat to democracy, that he is a fascist and that they compare him to Hitler.” She also excoriated the Democrats who have held up funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes the Secret Service.

.@PressSec brings the RECEIPTS on Democrats' dangerous rhetoric aimed at President Trump and his administration.



"When you have people in positions of power that are saying things like this every single day for YEARS, you are inspiring violence..." pic.twitter.com/Pp1VYQHRmh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

Slamming the "despicable statements that the American people have been consuming for years," Leavitt said Democrats are convincing mentally unstable radicals that "these words are truth, and then are inspired to act on it. I have a whole host of examples that we can share with you after. It is pages and pages of major Democrat Party elected officials" lying about Donald Trump and his supporters.

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She began with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who said this month, "'We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.'" Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro insanely asserted that "heads need to roll within the administration." Leavitt continue with more examples:

Sen. Alex Padilla [D-Calif.] said people are 'dying because of fear and terror caused by' the Trump administration. Sen. Elizabeth Warren [D-Mass.] said President Trump is making the country look like a 'fascist state.' Sen. Adam Schiff [D-Calif.] saying President Trump is using a 'dictator playbook,' Sen. Ed Markey [D-Mass.] calling President Trump a 'dictator' saying that this administration's actions are 'authoritarianism on steroids.' [Illinoise] Gov. J.B. Pritzker[:] 'Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, disruptions... These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.' You have [Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna] Pressley saying we'll 'see you in the streets.' Monica MacIver [D-N.J.], a Democrat representative on Capitol Hill, [saying,] 'We will not take this shit from Donald Trump... He thinks he's a dictator. We are at war.'

As Leavitt emphasized, if elected Democrat officials are continually calling for war against the president and his supporters and encouraging domestic terrorists to see themselves as noble heroes, of course that breeds more violence. There's a reason there is not a single instance of a radical right-winger assassinating or nearly assassinating a Democrat politician, but there are numerous examples of leftists shooting at Republican politicians. Democrats "in positions of power that are saying things like this, every single day for years, you are inspiring violence by people who are already mentally ill," Leavitt said.

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Leavitt also issued a "reminder of how important it is to fund the Department of Homeland Security. It is shameful that the United States Congress has kept this vital agency defunded for 73 days, the longest shutdown of a federal agency in U.S. history."

While Democrats grand-stand about their hatred for ICE and Border Patrol, they are putting countless people in jeopardy of illegal alien crime and domestic terrorism. Leavitt insisted, "The Secret Service is a vital component of DHS. It has been directly impacted by this reckless political gamesmanship. Everyone in this room who was there on Saturday night witnessed the heroes of Secret Service and federal law enforcement jump into action in the face of grave danger and uncertainty. Agents put their own lives in harm's way to protect the president, the First Lady, the vice president, and members of the cabinet."

.@PressSec calls on Democrats to fund DHS NOW:



"Saturday night served as yet another reminder of how important it is to fund the Department of Homeland Security. It is SHAMEFUL that the US Congress has kept this vital agency defunded for 73 days, the longest shutdown of a… pic.twitter.com/BDObah7dNS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

President Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight pic.twitter.com/HUWaec1wS8 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 26, 2026

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She lauded one agent in particular who "can be seen in video footage literally jumping onto the stage, not knowing where the attacker was or where the bullets were coming from at that point, to place his body in front of the President of the United States. These men and women are heroes. They perform their duties daily, and they have children and families, too." But as these DHS employees face daily "political turmoil surrounding their agency," Democrats withhold paychecks and resources. "Make no mistake. This defunding of DHS should be a national scandal," Leavitt added. "If Republicans defunded DHS, and we saw another attempted assassination on the Democrat president, I would hope that the media coverage would be relentless and unforgiving, and I hope that it continues to be now." But Democrat members of the media are all on the side of illegal alien criminals and despicable Democrat politicians.

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