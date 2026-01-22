Mike Collins Is Running Away With Georgia’s GOP Senate Race — and It’s Time to Unite

There’s good news in the GOP race to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in the Peach State. Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), the early frontrunner in the race, maintains a commanding lead, according to new polling.

“A new statewide survey of likely Republican primary voters by a conservative-leaning pollster finds U.S. Rep. Mike Collins with a clear edge and a GOP electorate that is upbeat about President Donald Trump,” reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). “The poll of 600 likely GOP primary voters by Public Opinion Strategies shows Collins is benefiting from high name recognition, with 71% aware of him, topping his GOP rivals.”

Collins leads the pack with 32%, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) is in second place with 18%, and failed former football coach Derek Dooley lags in third with 12%. Dooley’s poor showing comes despite the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and loads of money from Kemp’s Hardworking Americans PAC.

You can't buy authenticity and Republican voters recognize that. It's time to unite and get on with the business of defeating Jon Ossoff. Anyone delaying that is only helping Chuck Schumer take control of the Senate. pic.twitter.com/uhMJo8leoE — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) January 22, 2026

“Perennial third-place candidate Derek Dooley is trailing the leader by more than three touchdowns, polling at 12%,” reads the email that Team Collins sent to supporters. I guess extra points don’t count. 🤣

Full disclosure: Collins is currently my representative, and he’s done a tremendous job as a conservative warrior in the 10th District. I’m enthusiastic about his bid for the Senate, especially now that State Rep. Houston Gaines (R-120th District) is the Republican frontrunner. I’m hoping to get to interview Gaines soon.

But here’s the part that gives me pause: Roughly a third of voters are undecided. That’s enough of a number of voters who could break for Carter or Dooley. Additionally, voters were hard-pressed to name a second choice.

The poll from Public Opinion Strategies reveals the mindset of likely Republican voters in Georgia: “Two-thirds (67%) of likely GOP primary voters say things in Georgia are headed in the right direction, while 84% approve of President Trump (61% strongly approve).”

Public Opinion Strategies identifies Collins’ name recognition as one of the many factors in his runaway lead in the polls: “Over seven-in-ten (71%) respondents have heard of Collins, with 41% holding a favorable view of him (9% unfavorable). Compared to Buddy Carter (63% heard of, 33% favorable, 10% unfavorable) and Derek Dooley (50% heard of, 24% favorable, 9% unfavorable), Collins occupies the pole position.”

This comes after Collins was the first statewide candidate to achieve grassroots support in all 159 Georgia counties, which he accomplished back in August. His fundraising base (see the related link above) is impressive as well. He’s established himself as a formidable candidate who can beat Ossoff.

Meanwhile, Dooley is crowing about fundraising numbers that Collins hit weeks ago. He’s also bragging about being on the ground in all 159 counties as if Collins hadn’t done that back in the summer.

2026 is starting off strong!



We’re fully organized in all 159 counties and picking up more grassroots support every day on the campaign trail. Let’s keep up the momentum and send Jon Ossoff to the bench this November! pic.twitter.com/mYq7CYyVhQ — Derek Dooley (@DerekDooleyGA) January 20, 2026

I’m unapologetic in my lack of objectivity here, but take it from somebody who’s on the ground in Collins’ district: If we’re going to defeat Ossoff in 2026, Mike Collins is the man. Grassroots support, fundraising, and polling are bearing this out in so many ways.

If you’re watching Georgia in 2026, you already know this: Ossoff is beatable.

But the GOP can’t beat him if we’re stuck in a money-fueled primary ego contest until the last minute. The latest polling shows Mike Collins with a clear edge — and it’s time Republicans start thinking like adults who want to win.

