Justice Finally Comes For Raúl Castro, and Not a Moment Too Soon

President Donald Trump isn’t messing around when it comes to law and order. Not only is he actively pursuing illegal immigrants within the United States with help from thousands of ICE officers, but he’s also pursuing long-overdue charges on those who have hurt American citizens.

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Just months after former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken into custody, a grand jury alongside the Trump administration has secured criminal charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, the brother of Fidel.

These charges surround a deadly incident in 1996, when Cuba shot down two planes belonging to the group Brothers to the Rescue. Four people died as a result, and the case remained unresolved for just about three decades.

Castro, alongside five co-defendants involved in the incident, faces one count of conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, four counts of murder, and two counts of destruction of aircraft.

About time, really.

Todd Blanche, who serves as Acting Attorney General, paired up with South Florida U.S. Attorney Jason Quinones to discuss the indictments.

“For nearly 30 years, the families of four murdered Americans have waited for justice,” Blanche explained. “My message today is clear. The United States and President Trump do not and will not forget its citizens.”

Hear hear. Even at his old age, Castro has to understand that there’s a price to pay for your actions.

During the incident, Castro reportedly ordered an attack on the two planes by Cuban MiG fighter jets. And the planes that were shot down weren’t even performing any criminal actions at the time – they were surveying for refugees on the beach.

Now, at the time, nothing was done to punish those involved, mainly due to the diplomatic crisis that was happening at the time with Bill Clinton’s administration. (That and the International Civil Aviation Organization, noting that the shootings happened outside of traditional airspace). But, finally, justice is served.

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Quinones noted, “This is the first time in almost 70 years that a senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in the United States for acts of violence resulting in the death of Americans.”

And as long as Trump serves his country, you can bet that it won’t be the last.

He noted about the arrest how there would be “a new Golden Age for the island and its people,” further stating, “America will not tolerate a rogue state harboring hostile foreign military, intelligence and terror operations just 90 miles from the American homeland, and we will not rest until the people of Cuba once again have the freedom their forefathers fought so valiantly to establish over 100 years ago.”

I’m just shocked that it’s taken this long to get action taken. Clinton could have easily made a move, especially considering The Miami Herald got a hold of audio that revealed Castro’s role in ordering the shooting down of the Brothers to the Rescue planes. But instead, he tried to improve relations with Havana – and failed miserably.

This just goes to show how problematic administrations have failed so much in the past. Clinton made his mistakes, sure, but the big mess we’re cleaning up obviously belongs to Joe Biden. He’s let so many illegal immigrants into this country that Trump is still cleaning up his mess. Not to mention the burden Biden has put on law enforcement offices, forcing our President to put them through an overhaul.

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You can criticize Trump till you’re blue in the face, but the fact of the matter is that he’s making a difference. Thousands scorn him for the actions taken with his ICE officers, but more and more illegal immigrant criminals are off the U.S. streets. And now action is being taken in Cuba, with some of the worst of the worst being taken into custody for their heinous actions against innocent citizens just trying to do a job.

I hope he keeps this up and not only gives U.S. citizens a reason to be proud again, but also Cuba as well. Remember, that’s what a good leader is supposed to do. Not negotiate, not try to smooth things over, but get the job done. And when it comes to Castro, that job is done. Period.

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