Bass-Funded NGO Employee Busted for Distributing Fentanyl

What’s a taxpayer-funded drug needle and syringe without the deadly drugs to go with it?

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, provided another update on federal enforcement operations in the area of MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, which is a hotspot of cartel crime and illegal drug use. The latest update is that one of the nonprofit employees who receives taxpayer money from the Los Angeles government in order to hand out needles and syringes — thereby, of course, fueling the crisis — also had a significant amount of illegal methamphetamine and fentanyl he was planning to distribute.

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Christopher Barret Johnson lives in Culver City and works for the nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless (PATH). And apparently that means keeping drug addicts supplied with all the necessaries for maintaining their addiction and endangering local citizens.

Essayli revealed Johnson's arrest on May 21, though it actually happened at the beginning of the month. "On May 5, law enforcement pulled Johnson over near MacArthur Park after he abruptly made a U-turn in front of them in his BMW. LAPD officers saw methamphetamine in a plastic baggie in plain view in Johnson’s car. Additional searches of Johnson’s person and his BMW resulted in the seizure of at least 142 grams of fentanyl and nearly 46 grams of methamphetamine," Essayli noted.

Johnson's arrest therefore happened around the same time as the major federal raid at MacArthur Park that resulted in the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people. The 18th Street Gang, or Barrio 18, and the Sinaloa cartel — which both have designations as foreign terrorist organizations — turned the area in and around MacArthur Park into an open-air drug market.

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Essayli continued with the NGO joker's case. "If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 40 years," he wrote. "His initial appearance is expected tomorrow afternoon at the Roybal Federal Building in DTLA. Residents and businesses in MacArthur Park and elsewhere have long complained about the wisdom of distributing syringes to homeless drug addicts where law-abiding citizens live and work."

Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has been hammering Mayor Bass on her taxpayer money for NGOs that give out "free" needles and drug paraphernalia to such an extent that Bass even pretended during an event at MacArthur Park that she opposed the program. That was some last-minute dishonest cover-up.

Like Pratt, Essayli slammed all involved in the PATH scandal. "They call these policies 'harm reduction.' I consider them 'harm enabling.' Giving drug-addicted users needles to shoot up meth and fentanyl is never a good idea," Essayli stated.

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But it was never really about "harm reduction." That's just Marxist wordplay. Bass and co. want to terrorize and exploit the populace because people who are afraid are easier to control. And there's nothing Democrats love more than wasting other people's money on a totally indefensible and harmful program that rewards criminals.

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