Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for Shavuot

The U.S. sent another proposal to Iran, which it is supposedly considering. Although nothing is confirmed about this proposal, some media sources are stating that it would give Iran 30 days to perform its commitments.

Advertisement

This all seems as if it is more stalling by the Iranians so they can re-arm, as well as develop more weaponry, and recover what was lost or is buried from past bombings. President Donald Trump has said that he is in no hurry for a reaction, saying, "We'll give it one chance, I'm not in a hurry. They think, oh, the midterm elections. I'm not in a hurry; the only question is, are we going to end this, or are they going to sign a document? We'll see what happens." He also said that he is "willing to wait a few days for the right response from Iran. They are reasonable people." He added, "if we don't get the right answers, it will move very quickly. We are all ready to go, but we need to get the right answers."

CNN is reporting that four sources said that Iran's military is recovering much faster than initially believed. According to the report, the rebuilding process includes replacing missile sites, launchers, and the production of critical weapons systems that were destroyed during the war. An unnamed U.S. official said that some intelligence assessments indicate that Iran will be able to restore its attack capability using drones within at least six months. "The Iranians have surpassed all the timelines that the intelligence community had," the official said, according to CNN.

NPR reported that the State Department is threatening to revoke the visas of the Palestinian Authority delegation to the UN if Ambassador Riyad Mansour does not withdraw his candidacy for the position of vice president of the General Assembly. One reason cited is that "Mansour frequently accuses Israel of genocide.” Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that "preparations for Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's trip to New York are underway, but his final attendance is subject to visa issuance and diplomatic prioritization." Baghaei also said that "the exchange of messages with the U.S. continues based on the text of Iran's 14-point plan" and that "it is ridiculous to talk about ultimatums and deadlines regarding Iran."

Advertisement

And this dance continues, with Iran getting the time they seek; Trump expressing a willingness to give it to them; and many, both here in the U.S. and Israel, being prepared for a war that is expected, yet keeps being put on hold, seemingly based on the idea that Iran will ultimately give up.

But tonight is Shavuot, one of the three Festivals that in ancient times were pilgrimage festivals to Jerusalem (the other two being Passover and Sukkot). This holiday is a celebration of the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, and of the love of God for the Jewish people. It is our custom to study sacred texts all night until dawn, and because it is a Harvest Festival as well, to have dairy and fruit desserts.

Kabbalistically, it is considered the "wedding night" between the Holy One and His people. And so, we study the "wedding contract" all night until sunrise (the Torah was given at Mount Sinai at dawn). In our community, we study the medieval text called "Tikkun Leil Shavuot" ("Rectification of the Evening of Shavuot"), which includes readings from every Torah portion, every book of the Bible, all of Song of Songs, every tractate of the Talmud, and assorted other excerpts from mystical texts such as the Zohar, Sefer Yetzirah, and more. It is a special and magical experience, and I hope you will join us at the synagogue beginning at 7 p.m. Pacific tonight.

I know that some of you are not in the local area, so if you would like to participate online, please reach out to [email protected] for the streaming link.

Advertisement

More than ever, we need to celebrate this holiday. By renewing our personal commitments to God, we really do change the structure of the physical world. By remembering the Covenant that we have had for over 3,000 years, we strengthen the power of that Covenant today.

We have been at war for over two and a half years. A war that we did not start, but has taken its toll on us all. A war that, thank God, the United States has rightly chosen to help in. A war not just against Islamic extremists, but against evil itself. Tonight is a night that each of us can make a difference in that war by learning and committing ourselves to the holy Word of God.

I truly hope that each person reading this chooses to recommit themselves to what is sacred in life, and to making life more sacred. Either in person at the synagogue, or online (only for those not local).

It is also a small break for me with regard to writing these daily missives, as tonight is the holiday, followed by Shabbat, so unless there is a momentous event in the next few days, I will not be writing again until Saturday night. Since Oct. 7, 2023, these emails have gone out every day except for Shabbat and festivals, totaling over 2 million words. In the same way that we study our texts tonight to remind us of the journey we have been through over the last 3,000 years, I also invite you to remember what we have all been through over the last 31 months. To really remember on an emotional level the ups and downs, the pains and joys, the horrors and highs that we have each experienced. If you need help remembering the many details of the last two and a half years, you can find the first 15 months of these emails in a single document.

Advertisement

Tonight is a night to study and remember how much each of us is loved by God, not just to remember intellectually, but emotionally. Tonight is a time to remember and re-feel the experiences of the last 31 months.

And tonight is a time when we all must gather, recommit ourselves to God, and embrace the truth of the words: Am Yisrael Chai! The people of Israel live!

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 21, 2026

5th of Sivan, 5786

49th day of the Omer

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.