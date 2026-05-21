Dem Candidate Who Wants to Put 'Zionists' in a Concentration Camp Is Receiving Heavy Funding From the GOP

In the 2022 Republican primaries, the Democratic National Committee supported several GOP candidates across five states with millions of dollars in contributions. The Republicans were usually the most extreme and least likely to win in a general election.

Advertisement

According to Open Secrets, "Political groups and nonprofits aligned with the Democratic Party have spent nearly $44 million on advertising campaigns across five states’ Republican primaries to boost the profile of far-right candidates in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Maryland."

The Democratic Governors Association dropped a cool $35 million to support the candidacy of state Sen. Darren Bailey, more than triple what Bailey had raised for his own campaign. Bailey won, only for J.B. Pritzker to slaughter him in November. Bailey once introduced a bill in the Illinois legislature that would have separated Chicago from the rest of the state. Since Chicago accounts for about 70% of the state's tax revenue, the proposal was suicidal.

In 2026, Republicans have turned the tables and are heavily investing in the campaign of a screwball therapist running for the Democratic nomination in Texas' 35th congressional district, Maureen Galindo. The story, which Catherine Salgado first brought to the attention of PJ Media readers earlier this week, has gotten even more bizarre after she gave an interview to Axios, saying "she would introduce legislation to have 'all American candidates and elected officials who have ever taken Israeli money tried for treason,'" according to the website.

She swears she's not antisemitic. Just "anti-Zionist." Uh-huh. She explained herself in another Instagram post.

Advertisement

The irony of being accused of wanting Jews in internment camps ( I DO NOT !!! ) when there's literal Zionist-run terror camps in Palestine for decades. And American Zionist-based camps in South TX rn.



Billionaire Zionists who profit off the internment camps and trafficking networks of South TX will be the first to be tried. This will help free Palestine because it's very likely there's some same billionaires in South Texas who profit off Palestine's genocide. Same kinda prison camps, same indigenous prisoners, same white supremacist oppressors.

I think the therapist should take some of her own medicine and check herself into a mental health facility.

The Republicans are refusing to comment on whether they support Gallindo. Democrats, of course, are incensed.

"House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Axios:

Galindo did not respond to multiple requests for comment, with a spokesperson for the Republican-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund declining to say if the GOP is behind PAC spending on her behalf," reports Axios. Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said in a joint statement, "If, for some reason, Maureen Galindo wins ... as soon as she is sworn in, we will force a vote to expel her every day she is here." "Maureen's insane, antisemitic views — including putting Americans in concentration camps — have no place in our Party or country," they said. There is also private pressure on DelBene and the DCCC to spend money to block Galindo from getting the nomination, Axios has learned.

Advertisement

The Democrats' "Galindo Problem" isn't going away. She will likely win the run-off with Bexar County Sheriff Deputy Johnny Garcia and face either Carlos De La Cruz, a U.S. Air Force veteran and small business owner who has the high-profile endorsement of Donald Trump (and his sister, U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz) or John Lujan, a current Texas State Representative, former firefighter, and sheriff's deputy who carries the endorsement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

If this were a non-competitive district, no one would care, but the Texas gerrymander turned the district into a newly open, Republican-leaning seat.

The runoff election is scheduled for May 26.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.