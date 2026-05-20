From Benghazi to Epic Fury: Michael Bay, Two Downed Airmen, and a Rescue Worth Filming

Michael Bay will direct a Universal Pictures film about the rescue of two U.S. airmen whose F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran during Operation Epic Fury. The movie will draw from a forthcoming book by Mitchell Zuckoff, whose work helped shape Bay's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

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Bay has built a reputation for directing war movies and teaming up with the United States' military to tell their stories. He is known for directing the movies "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi," in 2016 and the 2001 film, "Pearl Harbor." “I’ve had an amazing partnership over my 30-year career working with the Department of War and amazing U.S. military members," Bay told Deadline. "In my film 13 Hours, no rescue force answered the call for help. This film is about everyone who answered the call in one of the most complex, intricate and high-stakes operations in recent history. It celebrates the true heroism and unwavering dedication of our service members.”

For once, the pairing feels less like Hollywood grabbing a military story and more like the story finding the right filmmaker.

Bay has blown up asteroids, cities, robots, highways, and half the known supply of orange fireballs, but 13 Hours showed he can quiet down when real courage belongs at the center of his frame.

The rescue doesn't need Hollywood inflation. Enemy forces in Iran downed the F-15E last month while the aircraft was supporting Operation Epic Fury, and both airmen ejected.

The pilot was recovered within hours, while the weapons systems officer remained missing longer and survived in dangerous terrain as U.S. forces carried out the kind of mission that sounds invented until the official details begin piling up.

President Donald Trump later praised the operation and said U.S. forces brought the missing airman home alive. The War Department shares what little we know publicly about the rescue.

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A rescue force composed of 21 aircraft, including A-10 Thunderbolt attack planes, HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopters and a package of Air Force special warfare combat rescue officers and pararescue operators, went into enemy territory to locate and recover the downed pilot and the weapons system officer. Trump said the first wave of search and rescue forces was able to locate and extract the pilot in an HH-60W while taking on heavy fire, but without casualties. The president said that the second rescue mission involved 155 aircraft, many of which were involved in subterfuge to trick regime forces into thinking the rescue personnel were looking for the downed airman at various decoy sites.

President Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe all sit inside the wider story. The rescue involved more than one branch, agency, and risk. U.S. special forces, Air Force combat rescue crews, intelligence assets, and support aircraft worked under pressure while Iranian forces hunted the same man. The identities of the two airmen haven't been publicly released, and that privacy should remain respected unless the government or families decide otherwise.

Bay's reputation makes the news easy to mock for people who still think Transformers represents his entire range. His biggest movies often treat restraint like a parking ticket. Yet, 13 Hours was tense, direct, and surprisingly disciplined; it didn't need partisan speeches to make its point. It trusted the men, the setting, the fear, and the duty. If Bay brings that same control to Epic Fury, the result could become a serious American war film rather than a two-hour recruitment poster with louder music.

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Much of modern Hollywood seems allergic to straightforward stories about American courage unless it stuffs them with apology, irony, or lectures from characters who sound like graduate students trapped inside a rifle squad.

Operation Epic Fury offers something cleaner: two airmen went down, Americans went in, and the mission succeeded.

The facts already carry weight.

Bay has one job here: don't get in the way of the rescue. The audience doesn't need fireworks poured over every inch of the screen. The airmen, rescuers, commanders, and families waiting for news already provide the drama.

If Bay remembers what made 13 Hours work, Epic Fury could become something rare: a war movie with muscle, heart, and enough humility to let real valor speak.

PJ Media VIP members get sharper culture coverage without the usual Hollywood fog, and right now you can get 60% off with promo code FIGHT. If you want more stories that respect American courage without burying it under lectures.