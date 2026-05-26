BREAKING: Ken Paxton Wins Texas Senate GOP Runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a hardcore MAGA warrior endorsed by President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Senate primary run-off race against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

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The biggest race of Primary Election Day 2026 in Texas was between Cornyn and Paxton. After a long period of widespread speculation, Trump finally declared a week ago that he was backing the Texas attorney general to win the Senate primary runoff. "Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN… KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote.

Back when he first endorsed Paxton, the president argued, "Two years ago, our Country was DEAD — Now we have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World — And I want to keep it that way. Ken Paxton will help me do that, MAKING AMERICA BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”





Paxton now goes on to face Democrat candidate James Talarico, who has made a name for himself mostly by making sacrilegious and blasphemous statements about Jesus and the Bible.

Related: James Talarico Falsely Claims That the Bible Is ‘Silent’ on Abortion

Paxton has consistently targeted sanctuary policies, opposed illegal Islamist takeovers and jihad, secured a settlement for the first-ever detransition clinic, defended unborn babies, helped taxpayers, and always stood up both to Democrats and weak Republican establishment members. Some of the squishier members of the Republican Party in his state — Cornyn included — find Paxton too hardcore, but Texas voters see him as a strong candidate for the same reasons.

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In contrast, Cornyn has long been a RINO and has more than once back-stabbed Trump, which probably lost him the latter's endorsement. For instance, Cornyn promised to support Trump's recess appointments and then blocked the nominees the very next day. Outrageously, Cornyn made the argument that Trump could face indictment for insurrection after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and even pushed the fake news that J6 protestors had killed a Capitol police officer. The incumbent senator endorsed illegal aliens' amnesty in 2020, likely a factor that worked against him in the deep-red border state of Texas.

Notably, Paxton went on Real America's Voice to accuse Cornyn of trying to incentivize Democrats to vote for him in the run-off. The Texas AG argued this is precisely why he opposes open primaries, where one doesn't have to be registered with the party in question for a primary to cast a vote, while Cornyn supports them. But it seems even a last-ditch appeal to Democrats wasn't enough to save Cornyn.

How did this creepy little weirdo, Talarico, even get on the ballot in “Texas”? pic.twitter.com/DZckPkulKr — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 20, 2026

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Paxton has a high chance of becoming Texas's senator now, as his Democrat opponent is likely to lose big in largely conservative Texas. James Talarico labeled God "non-binary," Jesus Christ a "radical feminist" who supported transgender ideology, and abortion a Biblically aligned act. Talarico also said America's border should have a "welcome mat" for illegal aliens and equated "whiteness" to a sinful flaw. In short, Talarico is a walking joke, and Texans won't be amused.

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