Israel Strikes Oct. 7 Mastermind, Hits 70+ Hezbollah Targets

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has likely eliminated another of the prime butchers behind the Oct. 7 atrocities. And IDF also continues to eliminate Hezbollah targets on its other front.

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Hezbollah kills Israelis on a weekly basis and continues to devastate Israeli towns, some of which lost or suffered damage to most of their buildings in missile strikes since Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas jihadis also continue to conduct terrorist activities both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria (what they deceptively call the “West Bank”). And of course, many Oct. 7 terrorists came home to Gaza to receive a hero’s welcome and huge cash rewards through pay-for-slay, leaving the IDF to deliver justice through targeted strikes.

We mourn the loss of Sergeant Nehoray Leizer, 19, from Eilat, a combat soldier in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, 401st Brigade who fell during combat in southern Lebanon.



Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/XxAcc2YqaX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 25, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the victories on both fronts May 26. Grok's translation of Netanyahu's Hebrew post about the Gaza strike says, "We have now struck in Gaza Muhammad Deif - the leader of Hamas's military wing and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. We will get to all of them," but IDF actually took out Deif in 2024 — Grok mistranslated Mohammad Ouda's name. Netanyahu's original post in Hebrew has the correct name, Ouda or Odeh.

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IDF successfully eliminated Ouda's predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, just a few days ago, according to the Jerusalem Post, which reported there's a "high chance" the strike on Ouda succeeded also, hence Netanyahu's announcement. Both al-Haddad and Ouda were leaders of the al-Qassam Brigades, which is the most militant military wing of Hamas and at the center of the Oct. 7 atrocities. Netanyahu's official prime minister account noted, "Odeh was responsible for the murder, abduction, and wounding of many Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers."

From the Jerusalem Post:

Ouda served as head of military intelligence for the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades during the October 7 massacre. He was reportedly offered the role of military head after the assassination of Sinwar in May 2025 but turned it down. Next, he was selected as one of the last remaining Hamas high command members who had an active role in planning and supervising the October 7 attack. According to the foreign reports, the only remaining member of Hamas’s core council is home front commander Imad Aqel, who did not participate in the attack.

If IDF did eliminate Ouda, he certainly didn't hold his position long. Good riddance. He can join his fellow Hamas butchers in hell.

מאז מבצע ״שאגת הארי״ חיסלנו כ־2,500 מחבלי חיזבאללה.



בזמן הפסקת האש בלבד חוסלו 700 מחבלי חיזבאללה - יותר מחבלים מאשר חוסלו במלחמת לבנון השנייה כולה.



כוחותינו משלימים את הריסת תשתיות הטרור הסמוכים ליישובינו.



כוחות גדולים של צה״ל פועלים בעומק השטח, תופסים שטחים שולטים ומבצרים את… pic.twitter.com/uKABYRYKLq — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 26, 2026

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Related: Hamas’s Sponsors in Qatar and Iran Won’t Sign the Abraham Accords

IDF also provided an update on its operations against Hezbollah. "70+ Hezbollah infrastructure sites using ~85 munitions in several areas across Lebanon," the Israeli military posted on X Monday. "In the area of Tyre, ~10 command centers, weapons storage facilities and additional infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah were struck. Additionally, Hezbollah terrorists operating on motorcycles were eliminated."

Israel is at constant war with Islamic jihadis who are not satisfied with 50 Muslim nations, and have dedicated all their resources and their lives to wiping out the world's only Jewish nation. And yet, somehow, it is always the jihadis who attract the West's sympathy.

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