Jill Biden Is Trying to Rewrite History About Joe's Cancer Diagnosis

Jill Biden has a memoir coming out, and if her initial excerpts are any indication, it's going to be one of the most ambitious pieces of historical revisionism in recent memory.

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Almost immediately after her account of allegedly witnessing Joe's catastrophic 2024 debate performance went public, people on both sides of the aisle called it out. Insiders said it wasn't true. The backlash was swift and even bipartisan.

And yet, I think we’ve only scratched the surface of bogus claims.

For example, Jill makes a remarkable claim involving Joe's stage IV prostate cancer diagnosis. According to her forthcoming memoir, she noticed her husband waking up repeatedly in the middle of the night during the year before they left the White House. She says she alerted his doctors and pushed him to see a urologist. Yet, allegedly, it wasn’t until about four months after leaving office, in May 2025, that he was diagnosed with stage IV prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

"But we couldn't dwell in the grief because we were put immediately on the defensive, accused of having hidden his illness," she wrote.

Gee, I wonder why?

But here’s the real gem that we are, for some reason, expected to believe. In the memoir, she wrote, “Joe couldn't stub his toe without 10 people wanting to run at him waving bales of gauze. You put the president in bubble wrap, and he ends up with stage IV prostate cancer? It made no sense."

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She's right that it makes no sense.

What she's actually describing, whether she realizes it or not, is a scenario where she personally observed warning signs, reported them to his medical team, and the entire apparatus of White House health care somehow missed stage IV cancer with bone metastasis.

Presidents have access to the finest medical care in the world. And yet we're supposed to believe the ball got dropped that spectacularly?

No one believes that.

Last year, medical ethicist and former Obama health advisor Dr. Zeke Emanuel strongly implied that Biden's prostate cancer likely developed years before the public was told, and that the White House would almost certainly have known.

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Here's the thing about prostate cancer screening: a PSA blood test is standard in any routine physical for men of a certain age. I had one last year at 45 as part of routine bloodwork. Does anyone seriously believe the president of the United States, of Biden’s advanced age, a man surrounded by a medical team, wasn't being screened? If Biden had cancer developing during his presidency, either the doctors missed it (which would be staggering incompetence), or they knew.

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Jill Biden is essentially accusing her husband’s medical team of either being grossly incompetent or part of a cover-up that kept even her in the dark.

The obvious answer here is that she’s lying to protect herself.

Let’s not forget: The official story last year was that Joe Biden had been diagnosed only after experiencing symptoms "in recent weeks." Now she's describing a pattern of nighttime waking and her own concerns from a full year before they left office. Those two timelines don't line up.

The purpose of this book is obvious. It's an attempt at an Orwellian rewriting of history to absolve Joe Biden’s inner circle of its role in the biggest presidential scandal in history.

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