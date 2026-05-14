Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 14

As President Donald Trump arrived in China, there was still much dangerous rhetoric being espoused by the Iranian regime. Spokesman for the Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ibrahim Rezaei, told Al Jazeera that "there may be new confrontations with the United States." Rezaei continued to "warn" the U.S. that "if the pressure on us continues, we may increase the level of uranium enrichment to 90%. We are ready for all scenarios. We have no nuclear negotiations with America."

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While we all know that President Trump is a great negotiator, his negotiations with Iran are entirely different from anything he has experienced before, and they culturally have a few thousand years more experience at negotiating. Despite reports from the administration that Iran is decimated militarily, there are also reports that they have recovered nearly all of their weaponry, missiles, and possibly uranium that was buried by the recent attacks. Their threats have increased, and their words have become more violent.

The challenge is that Western negotiators like Trump and Steve Witkoff have vast experience in Western business negotiations but don't seem to understand the Islamic mindset. In their experiences, both parties seek peace and prosperity. But these are not Islamic goals, which seek to create a worldwide caliphate of Sharia law. Until Trump and Witkoff recognize that this is a theological war, and that the Iranians seek an entirely different goal than us, I believe the Iranians will keep stalling, re-arming, and God forbid, attacking both in Israel and beyond.

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Let us pray that Trump and all elected and appointed officials have the courage to learn the real truth about Islam and the Koran, recognize that the Iranians have not kept a commitment to the West in the 47 years, and do whatever is necessary in order to fully defeat the Iranian regime.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 14, 2026

27th of Iyyar, 5786

42nd day of the Omer

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