Weekend (and Monday) Iran Updates From Rabbi Michael Barclay, Part 2

PJ Media’s Rabbi Michael Barclay has been sending emails out to his congregation with updates on what’s going on with Iran. He is graciously sharing them with us.

It is currently the early morning hours in Israel, but the attacks continue nonstop from both sides. Here are the latest pieces of information from today:

Khamenei is confirmed dead. Trump wrote that "This is not just justice for the Iranian people but for all Americans. Understand that many in the Revolutionary Guards don't want to fight anymore and want to surrender.", and that "Many of their leaders have been killed, it was a very strong strike." He was asked who Iran's next leader will be, and he replied: "We have a very good idea." (The Shah's son?)

Iran's attacks deeply affected other countries. 65 missiles and 12 drones were fired at Qatar; 137 missiles and 209 drones at UAE; a hotel in Dubai was hit; a residential area in Bahrain was hit as well as an Iranian drone attacked its international airport

In Israel, there are dozens of injuries, but as of right now, only one reported death that happened about two hours ago.

The IAF has been pounding Iranian missile and launching sites, as well as weapons depots. They are working diligently to make Iran completely vulnerable from the air

The U.S.S Gerald Ford aircraft carrier is not parked outside of Iran for offensive maneuvers. It is parked outside of Israel, clearly to help in the defense of Israel. It is our largest aircraft carrier, and the most powerful one on the planet, and it is being left seemingly for defensive purposes. Conversely, the U.S.S Abraham Lincoln is within striking distance of Iran for offensive purposes.

The Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas have been uncharacteristically inactive so far, with only a few exceptions, although the Houthis have made it clear that they will be going after ships in the Red Sea. Iran is currently blocking the Strait of Hormuz, and we should not be surprised if in the future there are Navy Seals, Delta Force, or other special forces that go in to free that very important waterway from Iranian control.

Let us all continue to pray and to take on new mitzvahs as a means of protecting the land, state, and people of Israel.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

February 28, 2026

11th of Adar, 5786

Upon the death of Khamenei, Iran has threatened that it is going to loose the greatest assault in Iran's history. Hezbollah has issued a statement that they will avenge his death, stay on his path, and "not abandon the resistance and the confrontation with American tyranny and Zionist aggression". Multiple times in the last 24 hours, they have been trying to make good on those threats, which, thank God, have been mostly empty so far.

Last June, the pattern of Iranian attacks was long, intense launches followed by hours of respite, and then more of the same. This time, the pattern of attacks is fewer missiles at once but with little to no respite. As of noon on Sunday, Israel has been faced with an almost non-stop barrage of missiles and drones. Most of the missiles have been intercepted or landed in open areas, thank God.

But to give an idea of the level of constant danger: A ballistic missile landed in Tel Aviv, close to anolder apartment building. 40 buildings were affected, including an old apartment building that collapsed, and victims were rescued from the rubble. Over 200 residents were evacuated, and two people died. This was all from one missile. With potentially thousands of missiles, it becomes obvious how dangerous Iran actually is, and its threats cannot be discounted.

At approximately noon in Israel, around 20 people were wounded in a direct strike in Beit Shemesh. Among them is a girl in serious condition, and there are at least 19 wounded and 4 critically wounded as a result of the hit. Fire and rescue services reported that a building that sustained a direct hit collapsed, and there are likely several people still trapped.

As of Sunday morning in Israel, the IDF Spokesperson updated that Air Force jets dropped over 1,200 munitions in the past 24 hours in strikes on Iran. The IAF is working hard to totally control the air, and U.S. forces are integrally involved, although it is unclear whether the full magnitude of U.S. forces has not even started to be shown. Trump posted a tweet threatening to "strike Iran with unprecedented force" if it carries out its threats.

American bases are being attacked all over the world: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain have all been attacked; some more successfully than the others. England has reported that there were two missiles on their way to Cyprus. Official sources in Oman reported that an oil tanker flying the flag of Palau was attacked about five nautical miles from the Omani province of Musandam. According to the statement, four people were injured, and all 20 crew members were evacuated from the vessel.

Secretary Pete Hegseth hinted in his remarks that the next target is the Iranian Navy. "We will not tolerate high-powered missiles aimed at the American people. These missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran's missile production capabilities," he said. According to him, "The Iranian Navy will be destroyed, and as President Trump has said his entire life — Iran will never have nuclear weapons." He added, "The United States did not start this conflict, but we will end it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world - as Iran has done - then we will hunt you down and kill you." Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement on Sunday morning, addressing the Israeli Air Force's wave of strikes, writing that "from now on, a nonstop air convoy will carry out powerful strikes on Tornado targets in Tehran."

Netanyahu posted an AI-generated video on X in which he appears to speak in Persian, addressing the people of Iran: "In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terror regime. We will create conditions for the brave people of Iran so they can free themselves from the chains of tyranny. And that is why I say again: citizens of Iran, do not miss this opportunity - which comes only once in a generation." According to him, "You must take to the streets in the millions to finish the job, to bring down the terror regime that has made your lives unbearable. The help you have been waiting for has arrived."

Much of the ultimate success of this war will depend on if the Iranian people actually revolt. Realizing that the IRGC has all of the weapons, and that the people are typically unarmed, this will be a difficult task. If they do try to take back the country,, we can be assured that it will involve many civilian deaths in the coming days.

And so we pray for safety and protection for Israel and the U.S., and for the Iranian civilians to have the courage and protection for them to do what must be done.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

March 1, 2026

12th of Adar, 5786

Although Khamenei is dead, Iran has temporarily appointed another leader. 48 Iranian leaders have been confirmed as eliminated, but the Ayatollah had set up a succession level for all major leadership positions that supposedly is four people deep for every position. In other words, although one head of the Hydra has been cut off, the Islamic regime continues with all of the same goals and intentions.

Yesterday, President Trump said in a British newspaper that this war would be over in under 4 weeks. Today, he said in the Wall Street Journal that it could be 4 to 5 weeks. Trump also said that he has been reached out to by the Iranian leadership to negotiate a peace, and we can only hope that he recognizes that it is not the individual leader only that is the challenge, but that the theology of these Islamic extremists is what is truly dangerous. Especially given that their interpretation of the Quran not only allows, but demands that they lie in order to achieve their goals of achieving a worldwide caliphate of Sharia law. The time for peaceful negotiations is past, and the mission of disarming Iran of all nuclear capability, removing all ballistic missiles, and effecting a change in the Islamic leadership is necessary not only for the safety of Israel, but for the United States and the entire world.

The people of Iran have been celebrating in the streets the death of the Ayatollah, and there are videos of them chanting "Bibi Joon", a term of affection for Netanyahu. But the IRGC has been arresting and/or killing those who demonstrate against the Ayatollah. There is an official 40-day mourning period for him, and the IRGC, although one of its headquarters has been destroyed, is still committed to the same theology. We need to always remember that the IRGC has killed over 1,000 Americans in the last 47 years, since coming to power.

Three American soldiers were killed on a base in Kuwait, and at least 9 Israelis were killed in the attack in Beit Shemesh. May their memories be a blessing and their families comforted among the mourners of Zion. Over 200 Israelis have been injured since the operation began 2 days ago, and on Monday, 300 residents of Beit Shemesh were moved to Jerusalem hotels.

Hezbollah has been attacking from Lebanon, and the IDF has been responding at them, despite the Lebanese government saying that this is not reflective of the official Lebanese position. Hezbollah has also claimed that this is a holy war against Israel and the United States. This means that they have given themselves permission to do whatever they want to hurt either Israel or the U.S.. The IDF is responding with targeted attacks at their main headquarters and weapons sites, but as is typical for Israel, spent the night with the IDF Arabic Spokesperson releasing evacuation orders for 53 villages in South Lebanon ahead of the strikes.

On Monday, the IDF announced that it is preparing for a "limited" opening of Israeli airspace. A military source who addressed this said: "Regarding Ben Gurion Airport, we have prepared to open it very restrictively and conduct situational assessments. Today, toward evening, we intend to open the skies in a controlled and coordinated manner in line with the situational assessment. There will be an acceleration of bringing people back in these days." El Al is already preparing rescue operations to bring home Israelis stranded abroad, as well as arranging for outgoing flights for those who were visiting Israel and have not yet been able to leave.

The Gulf States of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement strongly condemning Iran's missile and drone attacks across the region. Each of these nations has experienced attacks on its sovereignty by Iran, which, although aiming for U.S. bases, has caused destruction and death in these nations' airports, hotels, refineries, and residential areas. On Sunday, leaders of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement they are prepared to take "proportional defensive actions" to destroy Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones.

But the U.N. is, as expected, condemning Israel. And by Monday morning, France was watering down their support. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that "there should have been a discussion about the Israeli-American military action in Iran before it took place." Barrot added that "the military escalation must end as quickly as possible."

This morning begins the "Fast of Esther." Traditionally observed the day before Purim, this is a fast of no food or water from sunrise to sunset, but as a "minor fast," it is rarely observed except by most Orthodox Jews.

But I really want to recommend to everyone to observe it this year, and here is why: The miracle of our salvation from the Persian regime 2,500 years ago came about because the people fasted and prayed, according to the Book of Esther. And so, this minor holiday was instituted to remind each of us to pray for the Jewish world, Israel, and our own personal salvation.

Now, more than ever before in any of our lifetimes, we all need to call down God's beneficence for the safety of Israel and the protection of all our people: Jewish, Israeli, and American. I ask that each of us at least take some time out tomorrow to pray for the safety and protection of Israel, and ideally fast if we can from sunrise to sunset. This is a simple, personal, and direct way of helping the war effort, and something each of us can do.

May our prayers reach the Holy One, Blessed Be He, and His presence, and draw down a recapitulation of what our people experienced in Shushan 2,500 years ago: the entire removal of an evil regime; protection and safety of Israel and our people; and a result of a lasting peace between Israel and her Gulf neighbors, especially Iran.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

March 2, 2026

13th of Adar, 5786

