Weekend Iran Updates From Rabbi Michael Barclay, Part 1

PJ Media’s Rabbi Michael Barclay has been sending emails out to his congregation with updates on what’s going on with Iran. He is graciously sharing them with us.

At around 10:30 p.m. PST, after having already attacked Hezbollah launch positions in Lebanon, the U.S. and Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran in an operation named "Shield of Judah."

We are in the beginning stages, and a lot of things are unclear as the fog of war makes things cloudy. Here is what is being reported so far:

President Donald Trump released a lengthy video in which he officially announced the launch of a military campaign against Iran, addressing the Revolutionary Guards: “Lay down your weapons or you will die.” He claimed that “we are going to destroy the Iranian missiles, the Iranian navy, and ensure they do not obtain nuclear weapons. We have taken every step to reduce the chances of harm to American forces in the region, but there may be casualties of American lives.”

The New York Times reported that it has been told by American sources that they expect the strikes in Iran to be “significantly more extensive” than the U.S. military strikes against nuclear facilities in June. A U.S. official told CNN that the U.S. military is striking military targets in Iran, while Israel is striking targets, including regime targets.

Israeli sirens went off right before the attacks so that Israelis, who have been preparing, could head to their shelters

All Israeli airspace is closed, so if you have friends in Israel right now (as I do), they will be staying there for a while. Iran and Iraq have also closed their airspace.

A number of strikes went immediately to Tehran, and at least one of the strikes in the Iranian capital targeted an area where the offices of Ayatollah Khamenei are located, according to the Associated Press. Reuters is reporting that Khamenei is not staying in the capital, Tehran, and has been moved to a secure location.

Iran reported continual explosions in Tehran as well as in Isfahan, Kermanshah, Qom, and Karaj. According to Saberin News Agency, it was reported that the sites attacked in Tehran include the intelligence ministry, the defense ministry, the office of Khamenei, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, and others.

At just after midnight our time (while I am writing this), launches were identified coming from Iran towards Israel. Reuters reports that Iranian officials said, "the response will be crushing."

I will send another email out in a few hours, but this is what we know at this time.

May the Holy One and His presence keep the land, state, and people of Israel safe and protected.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

February 28, 2026

11th of Adar, 5786

Subsequent to Trump releasing his video, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video about the attack on Iran, addressing the country's citizens: "A short while ago, Israel and the U.S. embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat from the terror regime in Iran. The murderous terror regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity. Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands. The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Baloch, and the Ahwazi — to throw off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-loving Iran."

With the first launch from Iran, explosions were heard in Haifa, and sirens went off in the Golan. 10 minutes later, launches were detected towards central Israel, and sirens went off in Jerusalem and Samaria, then throughout the whole country; and an additional wave was launched by Iran again in the north. The Houthis have said that they will now join in attacks on ships in the Red Sea, and explosions have been heard in Gaza border communities... implying Hamas is attacking as well.

At 1 a.m., a swarm of drones was launched from Iran. Qatar, Bahrain, and UAE airspace were closed, and a missile hit was reported in Tel Sheva. Smoke was seen coming from a U.S. Navy base in Bahrain. As of 1:20 a.m., it seems Iran's plans are to go after U.S. military bases as well as Israel proper. If this is their strategy, it may backfire and unite other Islamic countries against them. Magen David Adom said at 130am PST that there were no reported casualties in Haifa, thank God.

At 1:30 a.m. PST, the IDF announced that it is striking military targets in the western region of Iran. The IDF is clearly going after only military sites, while Iran is clearly attacking civilian and residential sites. And that one sentence says everything about who we are and what they are.

It’s been announced that the plan right now is for Israel to focus on missile storage sites, production facilities, and launch bases, while the U.S. is expected to focus on Iran's nuclear program and other targets related to the IRGC and the Iranian government.

It's now just about 2:15 a.m. PST, and Reuters is reporting that an Iranian source close to the regime told a news agency that senior Revolutionary Guards commanders and political figures were killed in strikes by the IDF and the U.S. military. And there is still no conversation about the location of the Ayatollah. By 2:40 a.m., all of Israel is reporting active sirens, although there are no reports of serious injuries or casualties, thank God. The IDF just announced that Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Gen. Mohammad Pakpour has been eliminated. Pakpour was appointed to the position following the elimination of the previous commander, Hussein Salami.

By 4 a.m., after a morning of non-stop sirens to shelter in Israel; Home Front Command has announced that it is safe for people in the south and central Israel to leave their protected spaces, but to stay close to them. Iran has issued a statement that Khameini and President Masoud Pezeshkian, the parliament speaker, the head of the judiciary, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the army commander are "completely healthy."

One of the most interesting developments over the last few hours is how Iran is intersecting with other Arab nations. American bases in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and more have been attacked, some successfully. And Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, in which he stressed Iran's commitment to attack Americans wherever they may be. He also apparently tried to convince these other Arab nations to support Iran and not allow the U.S. and Israel to carry out their missions by using facilities in these other Arab countries. Iran has now placed each of these Arab nations in the position of either supporting Iran and turning their backs on the Americans and bases currently in their own countries, or of risking Iran's wrath... as demonstrated by Iran's actions of the last hours. We must hope that this intimidation tactic backfires in Iran and turns these Arab nations to the U.S. for support.

These are only the opening salvos from both sides, and there are no hints from either side about what the next hours and days hold, if there will be a pause at points, or if there will be future "talks" as scheduled.

But we do know that this war, which has been prepared for on both sides for weeks, has started.

May the Holy One and His presence keep the land, state, and people of Israel safe and protected.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

February 28, 2026

11th of Adar, 5786

Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he believes that Supreme Leader Khamenei is dead; and a senior Israeli official confirmed a few minutes ago that "Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been eliminated". The official said that Khamenei's body has been located.

While this is a positive step forward, we need to be aware that Khamenei had already appointed the line of succession for people deep not only for himself, but for other political and military leaders of Iran.

This will not stop the war, as those leaders will continue. But hopefully, and with God's help, it will inspire more of the Iranian people to rise up against the regime and the IRGC. This is one of the goals of this war, and we pray it can be achieved soon.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

February 28, 2026

11th of Adar, 5786

