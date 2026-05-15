Somaliland Celebrates Israel, Highlights Jihad Problem in Minnesota

The Republic of Somaliland is standing strong with Israel despite outcry from Somalia and Gaza. And Somaliland also has a warning for Americans about a Democrat activist in Minnesota who reportedly has jihadi ties.

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There are many instances of Jihadis who have attacked their fellow Muslims when they perceive those Muslims to be not radical enough. Perhaps the most obvious example in recent years was on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas terrorists were, of course, primarily targeting Jews, but they also murdered and tortured Muslim Arabs who were Israeli citizens. And Muslim Israeli soldiers were casualties in combat against Hamas and its fellow terror groups in the war that followed. A similar hatred appears to be latent in the case of the Minnesota radical who is just as eager to see Jihad against the Muslim Republic of Somaliland as he is against Christian or Jewish nations. Perhaps it’s because of this:

The Republic of Somaliland’s account on X reshared an article from Horndiplomat highlighting how the envoy from Somaliland, Ambassador Bashir Goth, attended Israel’s independence celebration in Washington on May 15. Israel, like Taiwan, recently recognized Somaliland as independent from corrupt and undemocratic Somalia, launching a partnership between the only democratic nation in the Horn of Africa and the only Jewish nation in the world.

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Just as black American leftists hate black conservatives with a passion, Muslims who believe in Jihad against Israel and America are outraged that any Muslim nation would want to be friends with Israel and the USA.

Speaking of which, the Republic of Somaliland also shared a video on X from "Resolute Titan," a podcaster who says he worked in U.S. Army Counterintelligence, and who is strongly opposed to the Al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia and other jihadi factions. In the video Somaliland promoted, "Resolute Titan" said that Mohammed Kahin, a Minneapolis Democrat Party delegate, was present at the correspondents' dinner where Cole Allen tried to assassinate Trump administration officials. The podcaster went on to claim that Kahin is tied to Abdi Madobe, an Al-Shabaab senior commander who, according to the United Nations, was leading a group of 200 jihadis.

Somaliland and "Resolute Titan" said that Kahin and Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays, a good buddy of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, move "in the same political circles." In fact, a series of November 2025 Facebook posts that appear to be Kahin's urged Minneapolis residents to vote for Frey and promoted Qays simultaneously. Qays is reportedly a former radical militia member who performed next to a pro-SSC-Khatumo government of Somalia activist in Minnesota, Ali Khalif Jama. And Jama called for jihad against Somaliland while at the Minnesota State Capitol.

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The warlord in charge of the SSC-Khatumo government appointed Madobe to his commander position. Therefore, Somaliland and "Resolute Titan" accuse Kahin, Jama, and Madobe of all being part of a network that promotes Democrats, organizes rallies in Minnesota, and even secured entrance to an event where President Donald Trump could have been shot.

It would be interesting if the U.S. Department of Justice could investigate and verify these allegations, because they could provide more evidence of Minnesota Somalis' links to Al-Shabaab. The Trump White House confirmed at the end of last year that Minnesota Somali fraudsters funneled U.S. taxpayer money to Al-Shabaab, so it wouldn't be surprising if a Democrat Minnesota activist turned out to have Al-Shabaab ties, too.

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