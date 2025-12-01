White House Sums Up Walz’s ‘Shocking Fraud Scandal’ That Benefited Jihadists

The Trump White House pithily stated the disquieting and disgraceful facts of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) money-laundering scandal.

Calling Walz “deeply disturbed,” the White House described the massive fraud scandal involving mostly Somali migrants that cost Minnesota taxpayers a billion dollars — and funded a terror group. Democrats are as corrupt as Hades, and failed vice presidential candidate Walz is one of the slimiest.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, there was plenty of corruption and fraud involving taxpayer money. But the Somali-Walz scandal takes the cake, as the White House detailed:

Democrats allowed a $1+ billion heist to take place. Dozens of individuals — largely of East African descent — looted taxpayers out of over $1 billion that was intended for child food assistance in what amounted to the country’s largest pandemic relief fraud scheme.

And here’s where the part that Democrats most want to keep suppressed comes in. Somalia is a Muslim country and, by definition, the culture and values there are antithetical to the Judeo-Christian, liberal ethos of America. That came out in quite an expensive fashion in Minnesota:

The fraud involved a massive, complex network of nonprofits and affiliates, largely run through the Somali community. Nonprofits tied to the Somali community claimed to have fed tens of thousands of non-existent hungry children, claimed to have provided services to non-existent homeless, and claimed to have provided therapy for non-existent autistic Somali children. Kickbacks were paid, and money was sent overseas — some of it even allegedly funneled to a terror group.

That group would be Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked Islamic jihadi entity. A network of clan-based money traders reportedly helped to funnel the money from Minnesota to the terrorists. As an unnamed confidential source said, “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.” How inspiring.

So how is this Walz’s scandal? He is accused of deliberately turning a blind eye to the massive scandal, in yet another instance of Democrats trying to cover up the results of their Islamist sympathies and disastrous immigration policies.

The massive scandal unfolded on Walz’s watch — and he did absolutely nothing about it. All enforcement has been at the federal — not state — level. In fact, the state’s cowardly Democrat officials were “reluctant” to act — “tolerating, if not tacitly allowing, the fraud” and ignoring whistleblowers — to avoid “political backlash among the Somali community” and accusations of racism.

Democrats will sacrifice anything and anyone for the sake of their perverse ideology. They care more about avoiding a label than about holding terrorists accountable.

Donald Trump plans to take on the monster that Walz created. The White House release promised:

The Trump Administration is terminating Temporary Protected Status for Somalis, indefinitely halting migration from third-world countries, reexamining green cards for every alien from every country of concern, pausing all asylum decisions, and more — all as part of its relentless effort to ensure migrants that remain are a net positive on our society.

It's time for Walz to leave office.

