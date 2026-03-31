U.S. Pilots Shot Down Over Kuwait Are Back to Dropping Bombs on Tehran

Catherine Salgado | 12:20 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The three American pilots shot down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait during Operation Epic Fury are already back on the job and bombing Iranian regime targets.

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This is what the American spirit is all about, and these are exactly the men we need in our Armed Forces. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth highlighted the pilots in an update on Operation Epic Fury Tuesday morning. He also described his meeting with a junior airman involved in the operation, who, when asked what she needed, replied, “More bombs.”

Citing information from U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper, Hegseth stated that “this morning… the three Air Force captains shot down by Kuwaiti friendly fire early in the fight weeks ago, they never left the theater, [and] all dropped bombs over Tehran last night.”

Hegseth went to visit the Middle East and the theater of operations for Epic Fury over the weekend, and he shared some stories from his brief visit. “I met the Air Force Intel analyst who refines target packages faster than the enemy can adapt,” Hegseth boasted. “I actually gave him my card and told him to keep me posted on the ground truth. I did the same with his boss, a colonel with a heart the size of Texas, and a beautiful deployment mustache to match.”

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The secretary of war enthusiastically continued, “I witnessed lethality. I met a junior airman as the sun was going down and a chill was setting [in] on the tarmac, who, when asked what they needed, she simply looked up at me with a sly smile on her face and said, ‘More bombs, sir, and bigger bombs.’ We will happily oblige her.”

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Hegseth assured the American people that we are in fact winning this conflict with the terrorist Iranian regime. “American firepower is only increasing. Iran’s [is] decreasing,” he emphasized. “We have more and more options, and they have less. Just one month in, only one month, we set the terms. The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it. Yes, they will still shoot some missiles, but we will shoot them down.”

Even the missiles are rapidly running out, Hegseth said. “Of note, the last 24 hours saw the lowest number of enemy missiles and drones fired by Iran. They will go underground, but we will find them,” he promised. “We recently destroyed another one of their command bunkers, leaders forced to flee, no water, no power, no oxygen, no command to control, their faith in their caves diminishing. The latest intel is clear out of CENTCOM. Our strikes are damaging the morale of the Iranian military, leading to widespread desertions, key personnel shortages, and causing frustrations amongst senior leaders.” This is all excellent news.

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We continue to pray for all of our service members deployed overseas, particularly those actively engaged in striking the Iranian regime or patrolling the surrounding waters. And we also pray for all civilians in harm’s way, particularly in Jerusalem, which has suffered repeated bombings and will be an especial target during Passover and Holy Week. May God grant that the genocidal Islamic Iranian regime will collapse altogether and never be able to terrorize the world again.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH OPERATION EPIC FURY

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