'Unwoke' Free-for-All #105: Republican Ramblings About 2028

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

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Listeners who have been following the "Unwoke" journey from the beginning are aware that the show prep Kevin and I do is practically nonexistent. It's not that we have anything against it — neither of us would walk onto a comedy stage without a plan — it's that, in this setting, we don't do it well.

This episode is a classic example. We discussed what we were going to talk about for this all-access portion, and immediately forgot the conversation when we began recording about two minutes later.

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Fortunately, we have experience shifting on the fly once a show has started.

After briefly flailing about to remember the show prep, we gave up and started talking about Republican options for the 2028 presidential race. I mentioned to Kevin that this is the first time that I have ever enjoyed speculation about a presidential election, especially this far out.

Probably because of 24/7 cable television news, the 21st century has given us presidential election cycles that never seem to end. In March of 2011, I attended a GOP presidential forum in New Hampshire, which featured all of the likely candidates for the 2012 primary season. The first official Republican primary debate was scheduled for less than two months later.

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It wasn't always like that. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush didn't have their first primary debate until late February of 1980. I seem to remember that all working out very well for the GOP.

Anyway, I've made my peace with all of that and will now just be throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks between now and the summer of 2028. Kevin is much more thoughtful though, and we do have a great chat about what we think might happen.

It should go without saying at this point that Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony is thrilled that he was ridden to The Other Side for a fourth week in a row.

Enjoy!

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