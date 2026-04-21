Could Anna Paulina Luna be the future of the Republican Party?

I’ve never met Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, but I’ve voted for her twice: I live in her Tampa-area district. (Actually, she lives in my district — I’m pretty sure I got here first.)

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She’s still in her second term, but already on the cusp of becoming a national figure. She’s gone one-on-one with Joe Rogan. On live TV, she corrected Bill Maher about her “Cuban” ethnicity (“We’re Mexican. We’re not all the same, Bill.”) Camera-shy, she ain’t.

If you could buy stock in a politician’s future, Rep. Luna’s stock value would be soaring.

And you don’t have to be a genius to figure out why. If Jay Leno’s quip is accurate — and politics is “show business for ugly people” — then Mrs. Luna is preposterously overqualified. Not too many of her colleagues could’ve modeled for Maxim Magazine. (Not even Rosa DeLauro.)

So let’s get her most obvious attribute out of the way: Yes, she’s gorgeous — even when “modeling” something other than swimsuits:

Next time you try to circulate my modeling portfolio as a “hit,” may I add the worst hit in history that I was able to fundraise off of, don’t forget this one. Yes it was for an arms company. pic.twitter.com/QepaJqYpCl — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 16, 2024

But it’s more than that. And it’s also more than her gender, age, and ethnicity.

Rep. Luna knows how to generate publicity — an invaluable skillset in her profession. It’s helped her build a brand as a brash, bold voice in a crowded field.

Been that way from the very beginning: The young congresswoman is a U.S. Air Force veteran, a former Turning Point USA director, and boasts a strong, solid conservative voting record. The fact that she quickly gained more social media followers (1.3 million) than any other GOP freshman was icing on the cake. All in all, it’s a near-perfect political bio.

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And the MAGAverse is intrigued.

We’re always on the lookout for the Next Big Thing — the next great champion of conservatism. Someone who’ll grow the America First movement to even loftier heights. Someone who’ll serve as our flagbearer.

Because every now and then, a political party finds that diamond in the rough — like the Democrats did in 2008 with Barack Obama. It’s rare, but it happens. When it does, there’s a generational opportunity to rewrite history.

Could Anna Paulina Luna be the future of the Republican Party?

Perhaps: Her self-confidence leaps off the screen. Obviously, that’s a big plus.

But sometimes, too much confidence gets a politician in trouble, because you lose credibility when you confidently claim to know things that are almost certainly unknowable.

Like, for instance, Luna’s insistence that aliens are interdimensional beings and the U.S. government has reverse-engineered crashed UFOs. Or claiming that there are “books of the Bible that have been removed that explain and kind of touch on these” alien/UFO matters.

And sometimes, a politician can be too confident in her media choices — as Anna Paulina Luna was when she waded into an MS NOW ambush over the legal definition of war. A more skillful politician would’ve pivoted and redirected the conversation; a wiser one would’ve declined the invitation altogether.

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Here’s the full MS NOW segment:

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When we put her under a microscope, a clearer picture emerges: Rep. Luna isn’t a generational talent or a natural-born political prodigy. She’s more photogenic than charismatic; more mundane than meteoric; more worker bee than wunderkind.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

Anna Paulina Luna is a 36-year-old congresswoman who’s still learning the ropes. She’s a work in progress, not a finished product. In many ways, she’s exactly where she ought to be.

Growing pains should be expected.

As for her future, who knows? If she works hard and surrounds herself with the right people, there’s no reason why she can’t improve her skillset. She has a slew of assets that can’t be taught — and everything she lacks (mostly) can. Two years from now, ten years from now, who knows how good she’ll be?

She might not be a prodigy, but she can still be a MAGA superstar.

But what does Anna Paulina Luna think about Anna Paulina Luna?

To find out, I contacted her congressional office on Wednesday, April 15, and requested an interview. I identified myself as a journalist who lives in her district (and voted for her twice), identified PJ Media, and even shared the topic: Could Anna Paulina Luna be the future of the Republican Party?

Thirty minutes later, a gentleman from her office emailed me back, asking how I planned to conduct the interview.

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I explained it would be by phone. No video. And out of courtesy to Rep. Luna’s schedule, I’d be available to connect whenever she had an opening, 24/7, including over the weekend.

On Monday evening, the same gentleman from her office asked me to submit my questions to him.

I wrote back:

Very respectfully, the request was for an interview. It would be inappropriate to submit my questions ahead of time. I certainly hope that's not a precondition. -Scott

The gentleman from her office answered within the hour:

Very respectfully, I’ve worked in Rep. Luna’s office for over a year and you are the first and only individual who has ever given me a problem about submitting questions, and I work with the largest outlets and journalists in the world. It’s not inappropriate, it’s considered a professional courtesy.

Sigh.

Look, I don’t want anyone to get into trouble. Maybe this gentleman was having a bad day. Maybe Rep. Luna doesn’t monitor how her office corresponds with the press. But I’m not gonna sugarcoat it either: That’s astonishingly poor media relations.

For the love of God, don’t brag to journalists that it’s your policy to only do interviews when you get the questions ahead of time!

It makes the congresswoman look small and weak. Besides, it’s unnecessary: Rep. Luna is smart enough to handle an interview with PJ Media!

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Oh well. Let’s chalk it up to growing pains.

(Editor's Note: PJ Media leaves interview style up to its individual reporters and does not have a blanket policy of only conducting interviews with newsmakers.)

Anna Paulina Luna is many things, some good, some bad. She might not be 100% ready for primetime yet, but almost no one in D.C. has a higher ceiling. She’s already one of MAGA’s brightest stars and most promising talents. There’s no guarantee she’ll ever reach her ceiling, of course — but if she does, she’ll be in a category of one. Her upside is enormous.

The rest is up to her.

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