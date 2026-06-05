FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Relax into the weekend with The Two Stephens on today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

No special guest today, and I'm not even sorry.

The truth must be told that our so-called "friends" who appear on most Friday chats are just in it for the money and the pricey swag bags. It's all laughs and smiles when the cameras go on, but everything else is like a really nasty episode of VH-1's Behind the Music.

Advertisement

Pretty much the Go-Go's episode, but with more cocaine. I won't name names, but the worst of them rhymes with Cary O'Bonner.

It felt so good to get all that off my chest.

See you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?