FRIDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:15 AM on June 05, 2026

Relax into the weekend with The Two Stephens on today's Five O'Clock Somewhere.

No special guest today, and I'm not even sorry.

The truth must be told that our so-called "friends" who appear on most Friday chats are just in it for the money and the pricey swag bags. It's all laughs and smiles when the cameras go on, but everything else is like a really nasty episode of VH-1's Behind the Music.

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Pretty much the Go-Go's episode, but with more cocaine. I won't name names, but the worst of them rhymes with Cary O'Bonner. 

It felt so good to get all that off my chest.

See you at 4 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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