Spain’s Prime Minister Sánchez Slams Iran Strikes, Blocks U.S. From Using Spanish Bases

In a statement that should surprise no one who has read my recent articles on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the Western leader I've dubbed the most hostile toward Israel, condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with dozens of other members of the brutal regime. “We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order,” Sánchez wrote on X. According to Politico, Sánchez "was the only EU leader to openly condemn the strikes on Iran."

This is the same man who was also distressed when Venezuela's brutal dictator, Nicolás Maduro, was removed from power by the U.S in January. He stated then that Spain will not “recognize an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence.”

In both cases, Sánchez’s instinct is the same.

Sánchez apparently prefers the “certainty” of dictatorships that act with “belligerence” toward their own people if it means he can condemn Israel and America — the two countries he’s devoted to criticizing at all costs, whether it’s because of true hatred or as a means to cover up his own political scandals.

Not content with mere rhetoric, Sánchez is also refusing to allow the U.S. to use Spanish military bases for strikes against Iran. El País reports:

Spain’s refusal to provide military support for the attack on Iran has led the Pentagon to withdraw a dozen KC-135 tanker aircraft deployed at the bases in Morón de la Frontera (Seville) and, to a lesser extent, Rota (Cádiz) to supply fuel in the air to its fighter-bombers, as confirmed by Minister of Defense Margarita Robles. After “categorically” assuring that Spain has not provided any assistance to the attack on Iran, Robles explained that the cooperation agreement with Washington, which serves as an umbrella for the presence of U.S. troops in Spain, “must operate within the framework of international law” and that what is currently taking place are unilateral actions, without the backing of a multilateral organization such as the UN, NATO, or the EU.

In contrast, even British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — not known for his moral courage or strong support of Israel — is allowing the U.S. to use British military bases for what he described as “defensive” strikes on Iranian missile sites.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar made clear what Spain’s positions amount to, saying Spain is “standing with Iran.” He also said that Sánchez’s socialist government supports “all the tyrants of the world, as it did with Venezuela.”

His counterpart, Spain’s Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, responded to Sa'ar on Monday, saying: “That is absurd and ridiculous. Spain has a coherent foreign policy.”

It is indeed "coherent" if Albares is referring to the Sánchez government's persistent criticism of Israel and the U.S

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even called out this hostility, labeling Sánchez’s remarks a “blatant genocidal threat” after Sánchez said in a 2025 speech, “Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers, nor large oil reserves. We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive, but that doesn’t mean we won’t stop trying, because there are causes worth fighting for even if it’s not in our sole power to win them.”

It’s important to remember that not all Spanish politicians share this hatred. There’s still hope for Spain. While Sánchez condemns the U.S. and Iran for freeing people suffering under brutal regimes, Santiago Abascal, leader of the increasingly popular populist/conservative Vox party, offers moral clarity. After saying that if the Iranian regime falls, the world will be freer, he warned Spaniards:

What worries me is that in this battle, of the free world against the darkness of the ayatollahs, Sanchez brings us too close to anti‑western darkness, where he receives the applause of the Taliban and intends to confront the United States more and go hand in hand with China or Iran.

We can only hope that this darkness in Spain will fade with the rise of a new government, hopefully led by Abascal himself.

