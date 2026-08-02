Wildfires Burn Through Washington; Spencer Pratt Urges Reliance on God

Fast-moving wildfires are consuming parts of Washington state. Spencer Pratt, who lost everything in the Palisades fire in California, offered his empathy to Washington wildfire victims and asked them to turn to God.

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Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson (D) declared an emergency in his state, with Spokane as a focal point. Emergency responders evacuated many Spokane residents due to the fires and the air quality, according to Newsweek. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) labeled the Old Trails Fire (not pictured above), which began Saturday, as the most dangerous threat to Spokane.

Ironically, only a few months ago, some Spokane homeowners were griping to the media about “illegal” thinning of underbrush. So it seems that woke busybodies and Washington law (which forbids clearing any plants at state parks) alike were conspiring to prevent one of the most effective measures for preventing rapid and extremely destructive fire spread.

And that Old Trails fire that’s the biggest threat? Yes, that’s the exact area where state officials refused to do any official brush clearing because of environmental concerns. Call me crazy, but I think a devastating fire is way worse than clearing some brush. Now all the plants are damaged or gone.

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From Newsweek:

By Saturday evening, state officials estimated the fire had grown to about 4 square miles (roughly 3,000 acres), threatening roughly 4,000 structures and forcing over 200 evacuations across parts of northwest Spokane and neighboring communities … The DNR said that by Saturday evening firefighters still had zero containment as wind-driven flames crossed the Spokane River and pushed toward residential neighborhoods.

DNR spokeswoman Courtney James said, “We urge residents of Spokane to heed evacuation orders and to stay alert to changing conditions and evacuations as they are rapidly changing.”

Recalling his own fire losses, Pratt wrote on X, “My deepest sympathies to the folks in Spokane who just lost everything in an instant. *As of now*, I've not seen any reports of fatalities, thank God, and I pray they were none, but a lot of beloved pets undoubtedly perished, and for many, that's like losing family.” That’s for sure.

Pratt continued, “Please look after your neighbors; they have a very long and painful road ahead, and everyone will move on from caring about Spokane in a week or so. And everyone else, take heed...this is coming for you, too. Don't wait til the fire is at your patio door. “

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He urged other Americans in at-risk areas, “Have a plan. Don't expect government to be there to save your home. And don't expect the fire to wait until you're at home and awake and ready.”

But his closing advice was the most important: “Above all else, if I can offer any advice right now...lean further into God. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Have faith in His providence, even if your heart feels too broken to accept it right now.” Amen.

I know there's a lot going on...



But please, PLEASE pray for my friends in Spokane WA.



Entire neighborhoods have been completely destroyed in the wildfires out there, over 600 buildings are totally gone.



This is really really bad. pic.twitter.com/EzQHH2mS02 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 2, 2026

We pray for all those affected.

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