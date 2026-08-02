DOJ Charges ‘Charity’ Director With Providing Support to Hamas

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has brought charges against a man who ran a fake charity based in Turkey that was providing material support to a genocidal terrorist group.

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Mohammad Yousef Hasna, also known as “Orhan Korkmaz” and “Abu al-Baraa,” is from Turkey, where the regime also supports various terrorist groups. In fact, Israel recently revealed Hamas leaders operating out of Turkey. As Hamas is a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO) from the American perspective, the DOJ brought a three-count complaint against Hasna for using a supposed global humanitarian organization as a front for delivering supplies and money to Hamas leadership in Gaza. Hasna was part of a global network that made such atrocities as the October 7 massacre possible.

The DOJ provided the details for Hasna’s case and confirmed the complaint against him in a July 31 press release. It stated that Hasna directed the supplies and funds in coordination with and under orders from Hamas jihad leaders. “The money that flows from sham charities like the one described in the complaint fuels Hamas’s terrorist activities, including the atrocities the group committed on October 7,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Hamas cannot function without injections of money through its illicit financial networks. The National Security Division will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt Hamas’s operations, including through the prosecutions such as this.”

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Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad (Hamad), a member of Hamas’s governing body, the Politburo, and also minister for the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza (MoSD), was a close colleague of Hasna’s in using the “charity” as a sham for funding terrorism.

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Never forget that October 7 was the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Following the October 7 Hamas Massacres, in its disclosures to UK authorities, the Sham Charity reported that its total gross income nearly doubled from approximately $41.8 million USD in fiscal year 2023, to approximately $81.56 million USD in fiscal year 2024. The Sham Charity represented that it spent approximately $91 million on charitable activities in the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025. Since at least 2023, Hasna and Hamad coordinated the delivery of purported humanitarian aid organized by or allocated to the Sham Charity into Gaza for Hamas’s benefit, repeatedly coordinating the delivery of supplies, food, and other items by Hasna (under the guise of humanitarian aid from the Sham Charity) directly into Hamad’s and Hamas’s hands. In coordination with Hamad and at Hamad’s direction, Hasna allegedly arranged (1) deliveries of cash to Hamad; (2) the procurement of supplies for import to Gaza; (3) transportation of supplies into Gaza by truck from Egypt and elsewhere; (4) deliveries to warehouses controlled by the Sham Charity or by MoSD, according to Hamad’s instructions; and (5) distribution of those supplies to lists of recipients identified by Hamad.

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There were decoy deliveries, staged photos, and false reports.

The charges against Hasna are conspiring to provide material support to Hamas, conspiring to finance terrorism, and financing terrorism, any one of which could bring a sentence in prison of up to 20 years. Let’s hope he goes to jail for a very long time.

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