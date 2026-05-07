Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 6-7

Maybe he consciously tries to keep people guessing, but it would be a lot less emotionally stressful if it were clear what goes on in President Donald Trump's mind. Another day went by with the U.S. seeming to be playing on an entirely different chessboard than Iran, but maybe that's the plan?

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By early morning on Tuesday, CNN was reporting that Israel and America were preparing for a new round of strikes against Iran that would be short and intense. Hegseth was clear that "Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," and Gen. Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, shared a veiled threat that "forces are prepared to continue fighting against Iran if necessary." And the boundary lines were expressed clearly by Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, who said, "All eyes should be on the ballistic missiles, beyond the nuclear issue. Iran says 'we'll make concessions in the nuclear field.' They won't compromise on ballistic missiles. They'll produce 15,000-20,000 ballistic missiles and then break out to nuclear weapons. The test of any agreement is halting the production of ballistic missiles and dismantling the head of the Iranian octopus.” Trump emphasized everything when he said on Tuesday, ""We cannot allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons. You can't let a bunch of lunatics hold nuclear weapons, or the world will be in trouble. The Middle East would vanish, Israel would vanish, and they would turn their sights first to Europe and then to us." All of these were strong words and implied clear boundaries that were being given to Iran.

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But then on Tuesday evening, Trump announced a temporary halt to Operation 'Project Freedom' for the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. "At the request of Pakistan and other countries, and due to the tremendous military success we have achieved as well as significant progress toward a final agreement with Iran's representatives, we have agreed that while the blockade will continue, Operation 'Project Freedom' will be temporarily suspended."

(Request of Pakistan?)

And Iran reacted with total predictability, describing the temporary halt to Operation Prosperity Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz as an "American failure to achieve their objectives in the project." According to ISNA, the Iranian news agency, Trump's decision came following "firm positions and warnings from Iran." The Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is affiliated with the regime, also wrote about it and posted on X: "Trump retreats."

So who knows what the short or long-term plan is, and it really seems as if just when things start to make sense, something new and shocking comes along to challenge an understanding of Trump's plans.

This is why our faith tradition teaches us not to put our faith in the machinations of men, but to have faith only in God.

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May our faith get stronger, and may we see and understand God's will through the actions of men, and of ourselves.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 6, 2026

19th of Iyyar, 5786

34th day of the Omer

Wednesday saw the New York Post reporting that, based on satellite imagery, 228 buildings and pieces of equipment at U.S. military sites across the Middle East were damaged or destroyed by Iranian attacks. This is significantly more than what the U.S. government has publicly acknowledged or previously reported, and may be one of the factors that have been unrecognized by the public but have been affecting Trump's decision-making.

And as always, Trump is busy making decisions. He wrote on social media on Wednesday that "assuming Iran agrees to deliver what was agreed upon, which is a big assumption, Operation 'Epic Rage' which has been legendary will come to an end, and the most effective blockade will allow the Strait of Hormuz to be open for everyone, including Iran." Trump continued later, saying that "if they do not agree, the bombing will begin, and unfortunately it will be at a much higher level and intensity than before."

Tasnim, the Iranian news agency, reported on Wednesday that Iran is considering the American proposal, but that "the Americans’ final draft contains several unacceptable clauses.” CNN reports that Iran will give an answer by later today, but it seems as if Iran is unclear about what they actually want, other than to be in control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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So we are again still waiting for any movement towards peace from a regime that has demonstrated that they worship death and dogma over peace and prosperity, praying that they are not developing, making, and acquiring more instruments of war.

May we all remember that sometimes to "seek peace and pursue it" requires the patience to wait, to wait for that desire for peace to enter into the hearts of both sides, and blossom into true actions for peace.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 7, 2026

20th of Iyyar, 5786

35th day of the Omer

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