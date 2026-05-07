Left-Wing Influencer Gets Death Threats for Buying a Tesla

Brian Krassenstein has spent years as one of the left's most reliable attack dogs on social media. He's built his brand on opposing Donald Trump and everything adjacent to Trump's orbit. So when Krassenstein announced he bought a Tesla Cybertruck, his followers didn't congratulate him on the smart purchase. They threatened to kill him.

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I might get hate for this too but I bought a Cybertruck.



With a young family, safety was important and so is not polluting the atmosphere with $5 a gallon gasoline. pic.twitter.com/XJqFqR6O9r — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 6, 2026

That’s a reasonable explanation. Practical. The kind of logic any parent would understand. Safety for his kids. Lower fuel costs. A vehicle that, by any objective measure, is the safest pickup truck on the market.

The 2025 Tesla Cybertruck is the only pickup truck to earn the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick+ award — the agency's highest possible rating. It scored "Good" in every crashworthiness category, including the notoriously difficult updated moderate overlap front crash test. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave it a 5-star overall rating with top marks in frontal, side, and rollover categories. No other pickup truck currently holds both distinctions at the same time. Real-world results back up the lab testing, too — owners have reported surviving high-speed collisions with minimal cabin intrusion, including one widely discussed incident where a Cybertruck absorbed a 70-mph sideswipe on an interstate, and the driver barely felt the impact.

Krassenstein, for all his faults, decided not to let politics dictate his choice and made a practical one for himself.

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His followers didn't see it that way.

The backlash was swift and vicious. Krassenstein watched his follower count crater from 1.5 million to under a million. And apparently, losing followers wasn't the worst of it.

"Crap. I didn't think buying a Cybertruck would result in death threats," he said. "Calm down. I'm obsessed with AI and saving the environment. I still despise Trump and what Republicans are doing to this country."

So, he made a calculated decision about his family's physical safety, bought the safest pickup truck money can buy, and his followers responded with death threats.

This is what the modern leftist movement has become — a loyalty cult that punishes heresy even when the "heretic" is one of their own. Krassenstein learned that lesson the hard way.

Starting to see how bigoted and violent your side is, huh? — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) May 6, 2026

Since Elon Musk aligned himself with President Trump, the left declared all things Tesla to be ideologically contaminated. It doesn't matter that Tesla makes electric vehicles that the left has been swooning over for years because of their alleged environmental benefits. Logic is irrelevant. Safety is irrelevant. Buying a Tesla is now a thought crime, and the punishment, apparently, is death threats.

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Here's the irony the left refuses to confront: The very people screaming about tolerance and inclusion sent death threats to a man for literally just buying a car — a car with the best crash safety record in its class, chosen by a father who wanted his kids to survive an accident.

Krassenstein still has his Trump Derangement Syndrome fully intact. In fact, he's desperately trying to prove to his followers he hasn't abandoned his left-wing principles.

Don't worry everyone. I'm still a democrat. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2026

His political instincts haven't changed. But he made one pragmatic decision that deviated from the approved script, and his own side wants to destroy him for it.

The weird thing about it is that Krassenstein is shocked by what happened. He shouldn't be. We know this is what the left is really like. He’s on the inside; he should have known this would happen.

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